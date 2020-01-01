‘Fernandes can be the difference for Man Utd’ – Neville wants creativity & consistency from Red Devils

The legendary former defender admits that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain far from “perfect”, but he does see cause for optimism at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes can be “the difference” for Manchester United, says Gary Neville, with the Red Devils having unearthed more creativity in an ongoing bid to establish greater consistency.

The 2019-20 campaign has been another rollercoaster ride for the Red Devils, with a long-term rebuilding projected experiencing more peaks and troughs.

Further funds were invested during the January window in an effort to level things out at Old Trafford.

More teams

Portugal international Fernandes has become another big-money addition, with the 25-year-old impressing through his early outings in the Premier League.

Neville believes he could prove to be an important part of the puzzle, with United having been crying out for another playmaker for some time.

The Red Devils legend told Sky Sports: “The problem they've got is when they come up against a team who are solid. They have problems in creativity and breaking down a team that basically sits behind the ball in numbers. That's happened time and time again. It's a well-known pattern.

“When Manchester United don't have the ball against the top teams and the top teams have to come out at them, they look like quite an exciting team, and they've had some wonderful victories this season. They've even proved difficult for Liverpool at Old Trafford.

“Ultimately, United have a pattern about them in terms of the type of games they enjoy and the type of games they don't.

“Maybe Bruno Fernandes will be the difference in certain games now at Old Trafford. They will be hoping they can get a little bit more out him in terms of creativity and assists, but there's still a lot to do for them to convince us all that they can go on a consistent run.”

United, who have fared admirably against fellow heavyweights during the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claimed another notable scalp on Monday as they saw off Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Confidence is being taken from that result and Neville is looking for positivity to be maintained as further flaws are ironed out.

He added: “I don't think United are perfect. Both teams are inconsistent. Chelsea have a tough game at home against Spurs at the weekend and they could easily go and win, while United could drop points against Watford. That's how daft both these teams have been this season.

“One of them must go on a run now to get that Champions League spot.

Article continues below

“Manchester United have demonstrated in games away from home, whether it be at Manchester City, against Chelsea or in other big games, that they're capable of winning the big games.

“They can get results, particularly when they get one in front. They are good on the counter-attack and they score good goals. Their problems have come against teams that sit back against them, hold their shape and stay organised.”

Victory over Chelsea has lifted United into seventh spot in the Premier League table, three points behind the fourth-placed Blues.