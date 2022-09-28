'It's mad & crazy' - Ferdinand 'disheartened' by Richarlison racism incident

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to a racist incident in Brazil's friendly against Tunisia.

Banana thrown at Richarlison in friendly match

Continued string of racist incidents against Brazilians

Ferdinand dismayed at situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferdinand said racism in football is at a point of "madness" and sending awful messages to young viewers.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not saying football can change or cure racism because I would be an idiot to think that," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. "But when you've got your own kids waking up and saying: 'Dad, have you seen that banana thrown on the pitch at Richarlison?' It's madness."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferdinand went on to add that it was "mad and crazy" that, in his view, people cared as much about how Richarlison dribbled against Nottingham Forest than the racism he experienced this week.

IN A PHOTO:

No one is going to keep Richarlison from enjoying the beautiful game.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? The Tottenham player, who called for punishment for the fan who abused him, will suit up for his club on Saturday against Arsenal.