Fellaini rules out Mourinho reunion at Tottenham in January

The Belgian midfielder had been linked with a move back to the Premier League, but he has moved swiftly to dismiss the rumours

Marouane Fellaini has ruled out a January move to Tottenham following rumours of a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian currently plays for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, whom he joined from Manchester United in February, two months after Mourinho was sacked as Red Devils boss.

The pair developed a close relationship during their time at Old Trafford, sparking rumours Mourinho would seek a reunion in north London following his appointment as Tottenham head coach.

Fellaini, though, has dismissed reports of a January move, though he revealed that the pair are still in contact.

"Jose is special for me," Fellaini told Eleven Sports. "We text each other, we call each other from time to time.

"He's taken over at Spurs and he's doing well. I wish him all the best, but I am good where I am now.”

Fellaini scored seven goals in 22 appearances during his debut campaign in China as Shandong Luneng finished fifth in the table.

He also helped the club reach the Chinese FA Cup final, where they were beaten by Shanghai Shenhua.

Prior to his move to China he spent five and a half years at Manchester United where he won four trophies, including the League Cup and Europa League during Mourinho’s first season in charge in 2016-17.

Following Mourinho’s dismissal Fellaini fell out of favour under his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, prompting him to move to Shandong Luneng on a deal until December 2021 with an option of an additional year.

The 32-year-old also spent five seasons at Everton, helping the Toffees reach the FA Cup final in 2009, having begun his career at Standard Liege back in his native Belgium.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has made an impressive start to life in north London since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino last month.

The Portuguese has won three out of his four Premier League games in charge, including a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley last weekend.

Spurs also beat Olympiacos 3-2 in the Champions League to secure their place in the knockout stages, meaning Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich meant little.