'This game had everything!' – Felix Nmecha gives honest verdict on wild Bayern Munich clash

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Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha offered an honest assessment following BVB's end-to-end 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. Nmecha, who operated on the left half-space in Kovac's asymmetrical system, felt Dortmund earned a valuable point in a chaotic encounter.

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Nmecha anchors midfield in tactical battle

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha put in an energetic display as BVB fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Nmecha operated on the left half-space within Niko Kovac's asymmetrical 4-4-2 setup.

The midfielder experienced a dramatic afternoon, including a second-half handball decision that led to Harry Kane hitting the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Despite the back-and-forth nature of the game, Dortmund remained resolute to claim a point.

Nmecha describes end-to-end Klassiker chaos

Speaking to Sky after the final whistle, Nmecha admitted the match tested both physical and mental boundaries. "It was a good game by both teams. We had moments when we could’ve taken control, but so did Bayern," Nmecha observed.

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"At times, it got a little wild. This game really had everything."

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"We gave it our all, and in the end, it feels like we've earned a point rather than lost two. That's a good feeling," the midfielder asserted.

Kovac's tactical balance supports midfield engine

Nmecha's positional discipline on the left half-space allowed Jobe Bellingham and Joey Veerman to control key central areas during Dortmund's dominant first-half spells.

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Kovac noted post-match that adding an extra body in midfield through the back-four press allowed players like Nmecha to disrupt Bayern's build-up.

Dortmund's collective work rate ensured they remained competitive throughout the 90 minutes.

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Midfield focus turns to upcoming domestic tests

Nmecha and Dortmund leave Munich with their unbeaten league record intact, sitting level on 18 points with Bayern at the top of the table.

The midfielder will aim to build on his strong tactical performance in the coming weeks.

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Dortmund shift their focus toward their next Bundesliga fixture.