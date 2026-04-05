Henk Veerman spoke to the cameras with mixed feelings after the FC Volendam v Feyenoord match. His team had secured a point (0-0), thereby helping PSV to the league title, but the striker was particularly critical of his own side’s performance. With a nod to his friend Joey Veerman, the FC Volendam striker provided a striking conclusion to the interview.

The forward believes Volendam should have got more out of the match against Feyenoord. “We had enough chances to score today. It’s just that we became too sloppy in the second half, which meant we found ourselves in those transitional moments too often,” says Veerman. “That’s entirely down to us.”

“We weren’t good enough on the ball and lacked depth when we didn’t have it. The lads up front need to create depth and cover ground to open up spaces,” he explains. “We should have done that better.”

Defensively, Volendam were lacking quite a bit, according to Veerman. “We gave away two or three hundred-per-cent chances. That simply has to improve,” he said. “On the other hand, we also created enough to score at least one goal.”

Veerman remained critical of the refereeing, but he didn’t want to use it as an excuse. “I felt a lot of incidents were overlooked. But ultimately, we have to look at ourselves and score those goals sooner,” said the striker.

After analysing the match, the conversation turned to PSV’s championship win, and with it, his good friend Joey Veerman. This provided a lighter moment in the interview, which the Volendam native clearly enjoyed.

“Yes, I think Joey will be happy,” Veerman began with a smile. “I do expect a text, yes. Or perhaps more than that.”

“Maybe there’s a bonus in it, eh. That we helped him out a bit today. That seems only fair to me,” said Veerman.