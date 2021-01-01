'We need to improve' - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando disappointed with NorthEast United stalemate

FC Goa remain unbeaten in eight games but have dropped points again...

FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando expressed his disappointment at dropping two points in the draw against NorthEast United in their Indian Super League (ISL) game on Thursday.

The Gaurs took the lead twice in the game but the Highlanders clawed their way back to earn a draw thanks to two spot-kicks converted by Federico Gallego.

"We are totally disappointed not to get three points. It was difficult after the injury to Princeton Rebello. We practice in building the game. Sometimes in the second half, we played (direct) and when you play like that, it is difficult to control," Ferrando said after the game.

It was debutant Amarjit Singh's shot that struck Gurjinder on its way into the net. It turned out to be an own goal but the gaffer was asked about the impact made by the youngster. Ferrando shrugged off questions about Amarjit being a future star for Goa and said that it is not the right moment to speak about a player's stardom.

"At the moment, it is important to work together. Now is not the moment to talk about future stars. The most important art the moment is the team."

Full-back Seriton Fernandes was made captain of the team against the Highlanders and his boss was all praise for the defender.

"Seriton works a lot on the field. It is a good image for the young players. He works hard in training, he fights on the field. It is a pleasure for him to be a captain."

The Spainiard suggested that Goa have a lot of work to do to better their style of play going into the business end of the season.

"It is very important to control the timing (of the tackles), maybe the tackle is not (timed well). it is necessary to build the game and control the space, to find the free players and continue the action. We need to improve a lot. We have more players here. Maybe we can work with all the players."

