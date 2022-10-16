FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial playoff match-up takes place this week- here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs reach the end of their first round this week, as FC Dallas welcome Minnesota United to face them at Toyota Stadium. The pair meet in a Western Conference postseason clash, with both looking to make their way to the next round.

But will it be the Texans smiling come the final whistle? Or can their visitors from the north scare up a storm on the road?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Dallas vs Minnesota date & kick-off time

Game: FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Date: October 17/18, 2022 Kick-off: 2:30am BST / 9:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Dallas vs Minnesota on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Sports 1.

In the UK, fans can catch the match on Sky Sports Football, while they can also stream it through the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 1 fuboTV UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Dallas squad & team news

One of the most entertaining sides in the league this term, Dallas are a genuine dark-horse to tear through the Western Conference and cause serious headaches for frontrunner LAFC.

But they will not be getting ahead of themselves with a tough test to kick off their postseason.

Position Players Goalkeepers Maurer, Carrera, Paes Defenders Munjoma, Martínez, Farfan, Tafari, Hedges, Smith, Bartlett, Quiñónez, Nanu Midfielders Quignón, Cerrillo, Arriola, Lletget, Servania, Pomykal, ElMedkhar, Twumasi, Roberts, Kamungo Forwards Obrian, Ferreira, Redžić, Parker, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Jara

Minnesota squad and team news

Coming home lower than hoped after leading the chasing pack earlier this season, Minnesota may feel they have amends to make in this MLS Cup race.

But they have a daunting challenge down south in Texas, and will be under no illusions that this will be anything but a tough test of their mettle.