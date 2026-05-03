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FC Barcelona: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing Barça's matches live on TV and via livestream?

Barcelona
Champions League
LaLiga
Copa del Rey

Want to know where you can watch FC Barcelona live in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey or the Supercopa? You'll find the answer here.

FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.  

Here's a quick guide to the channels showing Barca's matches.

Below, find all broadcast details at a glance: Which channels will show Barca's matches live on TV or via livestream?

Below is a quick guide to watching Barcelona in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa—both on free-to-air TV and via livestream.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany on DAZN, which has held the rights to the Spanish league since its launch and streams every Blaugrana match live and on demand.

Choose the plan that suits youand sign up today!

No matter which subscription you pick, La Liga is covered in both packages.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-OSASUNAGetty Images

The same applies to the Champions League – almost. One Tuesday-night match each week airs on Prime Video, with all others on DAZN

Sign up for Amazon Prime Videoto watch the featured Tuesday-night clash exclusively on that platform.

On Tuesdays, check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, head to DAZN.

FC BarcelonaGetty

DAZN also carries the Copa del Rey until the end of the 2028/29 campaign, having recently secured the rights.

Sign up now andsecure your MagentaSport subscription from just €7.95 a month.

The Supercopa will be shown on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and the matches are also available on MagentaSport and DAZN

FC Barcelona: all broadcast info at a glance: Who is showing/streaming Barca's matches live on TV or online? The club at a glance

Founded29 November 1899
La Liga titles28
Cup wins: 3232
Champions League titles5
Record appearancesLionel Messi
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