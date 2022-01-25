Fati avoids need for surgery after latest injury setback at Barcelona

Ansu Fati will not need to undergo surgery after suffering another injury setback at Barcelona, with the Liga giants revealing that a “conservative” rehabilitation programme will be followed.

The 19-year-old forward was forced out of a meeting with Athletic Club on January 20 in tears after picking up another untimely knock.

It was later revealed that he had suffered a hamstring problem, but that issue is not as bad as first feared and the highly-rated Spain international will be eased back to full fitness.

What has been said?

Barca have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring.

“His recovery will dictate his return.”

What is Fati’s injury record?

The talented teenager has endured a wretched run of misfortune on the injury front over recent years.

Knee issues followed him around at one stage, with a serious ailment picked up in November 2020 leaving him sidelined for the best part of 12 months.

Barca were eager to avoid rushing him back, having been forced to send a hot prospect under the knife, but were delighted to see him slot straight into the fold upon his return.

Fati opened his 2021-22 campaign with a goal off the bench in a meeting with Levante on September 26.

Another minor knee complaint kept him out of two games in late October, but he returned with a bang again - with a new contract under his belt - as two goals were recorded in as many games.

Fati was then forced back into the treatment room after picking up a hamstring injury in early November, with 11 games missed on that occasion.

He had hoped to leave those troubles behind him, but a familiar problem has struck him down once more and means that he will play no part in Barca’s upcoming schedule.

That fixture list includes a meeting with Atletico Madrid on February 6, a derby date with Espanyol a week later and a heavyweight Europa League last-16 tie with Napoli.

