'Fasting spirit affects those who are weak' - Police FC's Mubiru

The Cops are currently fourth on the Ugandan Premier League table with 31 points and are aiming at going all the way to win the title

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru believes the fasting period should not be an excuse for players to produce below-par displays.

The tactician believes those who are not ready to deliver have a weak spirit and went on to state he will keep rotating his charges to ensure they deliver the desired results.

"I don’t normally look for excuses because I used to play every game during the fasting period," Mubiru said.

"This is a spirit and only affects those with weak spirits and those who fasted managed to play 90 minutes for my team. We will keep rotating players at certain moments to ensure they are fresh and do not accumulate fatigue."

The veteran tactician led the Cops to a 3-0 win over the Uganda People's Defence Force FC in the Ugandan Premier League assignment on Wednesday.

Derrick Kakooza scored a brace with another goal coming from Frank Tumwesigye. He went on to praise them for a good display in every aspect.

"It was some good performance and the scoreline is also encouraging," Mubiru continued.

"I am very happy with my players. They were very positive in all aspects of the game and they managed to put up a good show. At the very least, we are pleased with that as the technical team."

He went on to praise Hippos striker Kakooza, stating he is developing into a superb player and should remain focused.

"Derrick [Kakooza] is improving every single day. His character is positive and he uses his body very well and his touches are improving.

"The goals he scored are typical of a number 9 goals that ordinary player couldn’t score. You can see he was in the right position at the right time.

"We only have to keep nurturing him and encourage him to stay focused."

The 2005 champions have been pushing for the top positions on the league table in the ongoing campaign.

They are currently placed fourth on the table with 31 points from the 17 games they have played. Police have managed nine wins, four draws, and as many losses.