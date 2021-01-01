Fashanu: Genk’s Onuachu is currently Nigerian best striker

The centre-forward has been delivering eye-catching performances for the Blue and White and has been praised by the 58-year-old

Former Wimbledon and Aston Villa attacker John Fashanu has showered encomium on Genk forward Paul Onuachu, describing him as the best Nigerian striker at the moment.

The 26-year-old has been in terrific form for the Luminus Arena outfit this season scoring 25 goals across all competitions and providing two assists.

His scintillating performances helped the Blue and White to their current third place in the Belgian First Division A after accruing 46 points from 29 games.

The forward teamed up with the Blue and White in the summer of 2019 from Danish club FC Midtjylland and has now found the back of the net 33 times in 50 games.

Fashanu has praised the lanky centre-forward for his fine goalscoring form for the Luminus Arena outfit this season.

“He is the best Nigerian striker right now, the record speaks for itself,” Fashanu told the Punch.

“His record states he is the best Nigerian striker for now. Something else might happen tomorrow, but for now, he is certainly the best.”

Onuachu has struggled to replicate his impressive club performances for the Nigeria national team, having only scored one goal in nine appearances for the Super Eagles.

The three-time African champions will take on the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

Fashanu believes the centre-forward deserves a place in Gernot Rohr’s team for the encounters, given his performances for Genk.

“You can’t overlook him for the Afcon qualifiers. If you’re the best in one position, you deserve to be selected; you deserve to have a spot,” he continued.

“As it goes for every top footballer when you’re the best, you have to be given that opportunity because you might not have it later on and I will be surprised if Onuachu doesn’t get invited for the Afcon qualifiers.”

Nigeria currently lead Group L with eight points and a win over Benin or Lesotho will seal their place at the continental showpiece in Cameroon.

Fashanu represented England at international level during his playing years despite his eligibility to feature for Nigeria.