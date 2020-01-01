Faruku Katongole: URA FC sign defender on one-year loan deal from Tooro United

The defender has revealed he has come to add quality and competition to the team's defence

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC have completed the signing of Faruku Katongole on a one-year loan deal.

The four-time Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title champions have been busy in the market as they build a strong team to challenge for the top positions in the forthcoming campaign. It is for this reason they have opted to add Katongole to their team.

"Faruku Katongole has joined URA FC on a one-year season-long loan deal from Tooro United and will add to our defence that will compete in the forthcoming Uganda Premier League 2020/2021 season," the club confirmed on their official website page.

The Tax Collectors went on to explain what the player will bring on-board ahead of the forthcoming season.

"He is a very solid player in the defensive sense and that will help keep the opposition at bay, he needs little or no invitation at all to throw his body on the line for the defence.

"He appreciates the idea of effort and gives 100% given an opportunity to represent his team. He plays with a lot of adrenaline flowing and that will help the team.

"He is good at decision making especially in the decisive defensive decisions and that is something to add to his game."

After completing his move, the defender stated he has come to add quality and competition to the team.

"I am so excited to join one of the biggest teams in Uganda," Katongole said after sealing the deal.

"URA really have some good defenders but I have come to add on the quality and competition on the squad.

"I know we have good players in Mbowa Patrick, Hudu Mulikyi, Nyakoojo Benjamin, and I have to work so hard to get playing time."

URA have already signed Jackson Nunda, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Nkuubi Brian, Mukwala Steven, Arafat Galiwango, and Davis Ssali.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) confirmed the Premier League will start on December 3.

This is the third time the schedule of the 2020/21 season has been amended given Fufa had initially planned for an October 17 kick-off.

Vipers SC are the defending champions.