Farouk Miya: Caykur Rizespor seal signing of Uganda midfielder from FC Lviv

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year-contract to join the Turkish side ahead of the new campaign

Caykur Rizespor have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Farouk Miya in readiness for the new TFF First League campaign.

The Turkish side have secured the services of the 24-year-old Uganda midfielder on a two-year deal after he left Ukrainian side FC Lviv.

“Welcome Farouk Miya,” Rizespor announced Miya’s arrival on their Instagram page,” adding: Caykur Rizespor has tied Farouk Miya to their colours ahead of the new season.

“The 24-year-old Ugandan football player signed the green-blue colour for the next two years. We say welcome home to Miya and wish him success.”

Born in Bulo, Uganda, Miya started his career in the Ugandan Premier League with Vipers SC in 2013 and played for them until 2016, managing 49 appearances and scoring 20 goals.

He later moved to Belgium in 2016 and sealed a loan deal with Standard Liege, who acquired his services for a fee of US$400,000. He managed three appearances for Liege and scored one goal.

On January 31, 2017, Miya was loaned to Royal Excel Mouscron until the end of the season and in 2018, he was further loaned to Səbail FK, but on August 20, 2019, he signed a three-year contract with Super Lig side Konyaspor.

He made his debut five days later against Galatasaray at Turk Telekom Stadium and managed 41 appearances for Konyaspor, scoring eight goals in the process. However, in 2022, he ended his stay with Konyaspor and signed for Ukrainian Premier League outfit Lviv.

On the international scene, Miya made his debut for Uganda on July 11, 2014, against Seychelles. In total, he has so far managed 58 caps for the Cranes and scored 19 goals.

Miya’s new club Rizespor is based in Rize and was founded on May 19, 1953, with green-yellow as club colours, but later changed to blue-green. The club plays its home games at the 15,558-capacity Yeni Rize Sehir Stadium.