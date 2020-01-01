Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 37+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

Liverpool may well be Premier League champions but there's plenty to still be decided further down the table as we enter the final weeks of the 2019-20 season.

The race to finish in the top four is becoming increasingly intriguing, with Manchester United's win over Crystal Palace seeing them stay level with Leicester City, while Chelsea remain a point ahead of both.

The battle for the Europa League spots is also hotting up and, looking at the bottom of the table, there remains a glimmer of hope for both Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Just two games remain now as Fantasy Premier League managers look to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Team selection advice

Kevin De Bruyne: 0. Raheem Sterling: 1. Riyad Mahrez: 1.

Gameweek 36+ was a frustrating one for the majority of FPL bosses whose squads are packed with Manchester City's highest point scorers as Pep Guardiola decided to rest and rotate ahead of the FA Cup semi-final.

City face Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday and it is therefore a tricky task to work out how they will line up in the Premier League against Watford on July 21, especially as their Champions League last-16 second leg isn't too far away either.

De Bruyne (£10.7m) - who is chasing Thierry Henry's single-season assists record - and Sterling (£11.8m) will hope to be reintroduced to the league starting XI but given we don't know what will happen in FA Cup semi, Ederson (£6m) is about the only player that we can say with any level of certainty will start.

In a likely futile attempt to second guess Guardiola, while David Silva (£7.4m) was in top form last time out, and has delivered 31 points over the last three games, he did only play 26 minutes against Brighton in Gameweek 35+.

Should the Spaniard start in what could be his last game at Wembley on Saturday, the likelihood is that he will then be rested at Vicarage Road. Don't put your mortgage on that theory coming to fruition, mind you!

Elsewhere, Manchester United, who also have an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to against Chelsea on Sunday, will look to accelerate their Champions League charge with a home clash against West Ham on July 22.

Anthony Martial's (£8.4m) impressive form since the Premier League restart continued with his eight-point haul at Selhurst Park, while Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) remain reliable options for your starting XIs.

It will be interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manages Mason Greenwood's (£4.9m) involvement over the remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign. The 18-year-old was on the periphery in United's last two matches and could well be taken out of the firing line.

And what of Liverpool? The Premier League champions were again dominant against Arsenal but two costly mistakes saw them throw away any hopes of clean-sheet points and it was another low-scoring affair for the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m).

Champions League-chasing Chelsea are the visitors to Anfield on July 22 and while that represents a tough fixture for Jurgen Klopp's side, they surely won't be as wasteful in front of goal as they were last time out against the Gunners.

Looking at the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 37+, it may come as a surprise that, at the time of writing, it's Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski (£5.4m) that's top of the pile.

It does make perfect sense, however, with Sean Dyche's side facing relegated Norwich City away before a home clash with Brighton, with the Clarets unbeaten in their last six matches and having conceded no more than one goal in each game during that period.

Nick Pope's (£5.1m) form has been a large contributor to that run of results, and he seems the best choice available when it comes to considering your goalkeeper pick heading into the penultimate game of the 2019-20 campaign.

Other notable mentions for Gameweek 37+ include Danny Ings (£7.5m), who reached 20 league goals for the season with his latest strike against Brighton, while Heung-Min Son (£9.6m), Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) each have home fixtures and should also come into your thinking.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 37+?

While our Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) suggestion from last week backfired, Anthony Martial (£8.4m) at least delivered the goods with eight points secured from Manchester United's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

With the Red Devils facing a home fixture against West Ham in Gameweek 37+, we're going to put forward Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) as this week's primary captain pick.

Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) is our suggested alternative option, with Wolves, who put three past Everton in Gameweek 35+, back on the Europa League qualification trail and up against a Palace side who have nothing but pride to play for - and have lost their last six in a row.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 35+?

Total points scored: 156

Star player: Michail Antonio (26 points)

Line-up: Reina (9); Fredericks (11), Diop (10), Alderweireld (10); Sterling (21), Antonio (26), Trezeguet (16), Martial (13); Jesus (14), Solanke (13), McGoldrick (13).

Gameweek 36+ Dream Team to follow later on July 17 after West Ham's fixture against Watford.

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner discuss your options going into the final two rounds of matches. Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

