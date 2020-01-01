Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 34+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

Liverpool may well be Premier League champions but there's plenty to still be decided further down the table as we enter the final weeks of the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United's resurgent run of form since the restart has seen them pile the pressure on Chelsea in the race to finish in the top four, while at least five sides are locked in the battle to avoid the drop.

Just five games remain now as Fantasy Premier League managers look to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Team selection advice

We gave him the big build-up ahead of Gameweek 33+ and Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) didn't disappoint. The Portuguese was at it again as he claimed his second 15-point haul in a row in United's 5-2 hammering of Bournemouth.

The Portuguese is the second most transferred in player heading into Gameweek 34+, with the Red Devils facing a relegation-threatened Aston Villa who are without a win since January.

In truth, there's value in picking any of that United attacking line. Mason Greenwood (£4.6m) has recorded an impressive 25 points over his last two appearances and looks certain to continue in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI.

Anthony Martial (£8.3m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) have both also been amongst the goals and assists and it's high time to flood your FPL team with United midfielders and forwards, especially given their favourable fixtures to end the season.

After being rested for the majority of Manchester City's defeat to Southampton, the game's highest-scoring player Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) is certain to start against Newcastle in Gameweek 34+.

As always, Pep Guardiola's team selections are unpredictable, but with Phil Foden (£5.4m) having also started on the bench against the Saints, he is another who is likely to come back in against Steve Bruce's side.

Liverpool got back to winning ways last time out against Villa although are some way off their brilliant best, with Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) having failed to justify his lofty FPL price tag over the last two gameweeks.

He does, of course, remain one of the most potent attacking players in the league and with Jurgen Klopp's side facing Brighton next, the Egyptian, along with Sadio Mane (£12.4m), will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet.

Arsenal's improvement in recent weeks shouldn't be ignored and Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) offers excellent value with Mikel Arteta having given him more of an advanced role since the Premier League restart.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) only recorded two points in the 2-0 win over Wolves last time out although he is the Gunners' biggest goal threat and could be a decent investment ahead of Leicester (H) and Tottenham (A).

As for Champions League-chasing Chelsea, Willian (£7.2m) has scored four goals in his last three matches and with the Blues facing a Crystal Palace side who have lost their last three in a row, there could be more points on offer from the Brazilian.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 34+?

It's got to be that man Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) once again.

In fairness, you could pick any of United's attacking quartet this week, with Martial (£8.3m), Rashford (£9.1m) and Greenwood (£4.6m) all decent captain options ahead of United's clash with Villa on Thursday.

Our sincerest apologies to anyone who opted for De Bruyne (£10.8m) last week based on our recommendation, but with the Belgian having been left on the bench for most of the 1-0 loss to Southampton, he will be fit and raring to go against Newcastle.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 33+?

Total points scored: 134

Line-up: McCarthy (11); Azpilicueta (12), Tarkowski (11), Egan (10); Martial (14), Fernandes (15), Barkley (13), Trossard (11), Mane (11); Greenwood (13), Vardy (13).

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner discuss your options going into the final weeks of the Premier League season. Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

