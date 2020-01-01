'Fans should fully support Uganda in 2022 World Cup qualifiers' - McKinstry

The 34-year old has challenged Cranes fans to come out and support the team in both home and away matches

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has urged fans to come out and support the team during the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches both home and away.

The 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions are in Group E alongside Kenya, Rwanda and West Africa side Mali.

The Northern Irish tactician understands it is sometimes tough for fans to travel and support their team, but he is adamant the fans' support will help the players put up a better fight.

More teams

"Uganda fans must be in Kigali and Nairobi to watch the national team pick up results during World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Kenya," McKinstry is quoted by Football 256.

"Sometimes in Africa, it is difficult to go and watch your team away from home, so hopefully, some of the Cranes fans will be able to make the journey to Kigali and Nairobi and watch us get good results.

"Ugandan football has been on the rise and the fans should come out and get behind the team."

The 34-year-old believes the Cranes can have a lot of success if fans decide to be a part of their journey to Qatar.

"We want to keep that rise going on and this World Cup qualifying group provides a great opportunity, there are challenges in it but there is a great opportunity," McKinstry added.

"We can push and continue to raise our level more than anything possible. Do not just wait until we qualify to come out and support the team, please be part of the journey. If the supporters do that, I think we can have a lot of success."

Uganda will open their campaign in August against Mali away.