'Total dominance' - Fans react to Liverpool's flawless group stage campaign

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool continue to stake a claim as one of the greatest club sides in modern history. Their latest achievement comes after a flawless 2021/22 Champions League group stage campaign.

It was also the first time any English club won all six Champions League group games and the first time for Liverpool to do so at any point in the competition.

Against AC Milan, they started on the back foot by going a goal down, but Mohamed Salah equalised not long later, followed by Divock Origi's winner in the second half.

They now join AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moscow (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12 and 2014/15), Bayern Munich (2019/20), and Ajax Amsterdam (2021/22), as the only sides to have won all six group stage games in the Champions League.

What fans are saying

Liverpool fans as well as neutral fans were full of praise and admiration for Jurgen Klopp's team on social media.

A fan on Facebook pointed out the fact that Liverpool pulled off this impressive feat while playing in this season's supposed ‘group of death.’

"We did it in a group of death. Total dominance," Odeefour Kwame Klopp wrote.

Oluwole Shorunke agreed with Odeefour, after the Reds' impressive showing to silence critics. "Liverpool is the death in the group killing everyone," he added.

A Manchester United fan had no choice but to pay his respect to Klopp's team. Niba Kilf said: "Respect to Liverpool but United is still the best and greatest club in the land."

Another fan was quick to play down their dominance, claiming it was of no relevance. Though not exactly correct, Ojonuba Sting made his point known, saying “100% group stage doesn't count. Knockouts do. Man City and Bayern had that last season but never won the UCL.”

The Reds might lose key names soon due to the upcoming Afcon and one fan can see them struggling in the absence of those players. P Damter simply said: “Let’s wait until the goal scorers leave for Afcon”

Liverpool are one of the seeded teams for the Round of 16 draw which will take place on Monday, December 13, 2021.