Fans hail Super Eagle Iwobi as a 'cult hero' after scoring Everton’s 'most important goal’ against Newcastle United
Everton fans have taken to their social media pages to praise the performance of winger Alex Iwobi after his late goal helped them beat Newcastle United 1-0 in a Premier League contest at Goodison Park on Thursday night.
It was the 25-year-old Nigeria international and former Arsenal player, who helped the Toffees to grab maximum points and end their four-game losing streak in the English top-flight after he scored in the 99th-minute.
Editors' Picks
The struggling Toffees, who had already been reduced to 10-men after Brazilian midfielder Allan was sent off in the 83rd minute, had to wait until the very end of stoppage time for substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin to slide into Iwobi, who finished past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
The goal, which turned out to be the winner, has left Everton fans praising the Super Eagle, others thanking him for his superb display throughout the battle. Below is how Iwobi’s goal sent Everton fans across the world into a frenzy on Twitter.
Apart from how he calmly took the goal, other fans have come out to describe the Super Eagle as a hero of the club.
Another fan has likened Iwobi’s style of play to that of Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who also featured in the Premier League for Bolton Wanderers.
Incidentally, Okocha is the uncle of Iwobi.
Meanwhile, another fan called for forgiveness from the player.
Were you impressed with Iwobi’s overall display against the Magpies? Give your thoughts in the comments below.