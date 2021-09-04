Fan View: ‘Useless without Asamoah Gyan’ – How Ghana reacted to win over Ethiopia

Thousands of people took to social media to share their disappointment with the Black Stars' performance against the Walias

Ghana had sealed a 1-0 victory against Ethiopia in their 2022 World Cup opener but their fans were far from impressed by their performance in the Group G fixture on Friday.

In their opening game of the qualifiers for the global showpiece, Mubarak Wakaso’s first-half goal, which had more to do with sloppy goalkeeping, ensured a narrow win for the hosts in Cape Coast.

The 2010 tournament quarter-finalists were without the injured duo of Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus on the day, a probable reason for their struggle to take control of the game, particularly in the second half.

With a big matchday two away clash against South Africa on the cards on Monday, Ghanaians have shown an apparent concern by the team’s laboured performance against Ethiopia.

Below are some of the best reactions on social media:

Woow!



That was our🇬🇭performance against officially the weakest team in Group G and at home.[🇬🇭1-0 🇪🇹 ]



Next, is a trip to South Africa without our key UK contingent...



Maximum points secured but so much to ponder ..#WCQ2022 #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/nDgP5CXZrV — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 3, 2021

If this Black Stars team play a match against Arsenal both teams will lose the game. — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) September 3, 2021

Black stars wasting time with 3 mins left to play against Ethiopia at home. This is indeed our level now.



##WCQ2022 — Haruna Mubarak (@FactualMubarak) September 3, 2021

Jordan Ayew knows he can’t be dropped, and that’s why you’ll continue seeing these sort of performances. — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) September 3, 2021

Caleb Ekuban remains the only striker to score from open play since CK Akonnor took charge of the Black Stars. pic.twitter.com/E6wyYn3qtX — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 3, 2021

Got the win but performance not the best. We lack a natural goal scorer. That must be fixed ASAP. #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/fwaA9I2xnT — Mutala Stifler 🇬🇭 (@Mutalastifler) September 3, 2021

The Black Stars players dem naa this or some dey fridge inside? — STONZY (@AfariAndrews) September 3, 2021

Black Stars is useless without Asamoah Gyan.

GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nzRRaSdbrM — Sey Banku ❤🇬🇭 (@sey_amen_) September 3, 2021

We need the 2010 Black Stars team back pic.twitter.com/wMZ4RG7Hx4 — Nungua Cardi B💕 (@elly_serwaaa1) September 3, 2021

Chale Black Stars dier unless this coach oo. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ODTNsl45qg — Ego Over You 😆🇬🇭~Your SideBag Plug (@badasspmf) September 3, 2021

Ghana Vs Ethiopia today🔥

How many times will Dede Ayew clap ? — Fosty (@KwasiNawil) September 3, 2021

There's no weight and spirit in the current black stars team....just compare oh time flies, indeed 🤦🏾‍♂️



What kind of players are these?😑💔 pic.twitter.com/2Un5Fa5NWU — Tofiakwa Gh 😏 (@didipreko) September 3, 2021

Ghana blackstars winning a trophy is like these Tugyimii fans thinking #NoPressureAlbum will win a Grammy for Ghana 🤣🤣 — WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) September 3, 2021