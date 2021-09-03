Fan View: 'Terrible, garbage football' - Kenyans unconvinced after Harambee Stars' goalless draw vs Uganda

A number of supporters feel Jacob Mulee's charges failed to grab a win despite playing against a new-look Cranes side

The majority of Kenyans have hit out at the Harambee Stars after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

Fans who reacted to the stalemate felt the Harambee Stars missed a big chance to harvest points that would have been vital in the qualification journey despite the fact that they met a new-look Cranes side in the encounter.

In the dull encounter in Nairobi, both sides failed to create clear cut chances and neither goal was seriously threatened.

Kenya have already travelled to Kigali for the second qualifier against Rwanda on September 5 as Uganda shift focus to their encounter against Mali the day thereafter.

Here are the best comments from fans after the game:

Terrible, no heart, no effort just pure clueless with the ball. Blind Passing, can't even stop the ball. Don't even want to talk about Ghost Tactics. Just hit the ball forward and the rest is Inshallah. Garbage football — !b̷u̷ Ⓘⓑⓡⓐⓗⓘⓜ (@Ibu_Ebrah) September 2, 2021

Poor Team, Poor perfomance,No fans — Psycho Sins💎🌠 (@Psychoh_Sins) September 2, 2021

You know we never stand a chance. I admire the optimism though.😂 — Folarin (@DennisTambo) September 2, 2021

Same same old #HarambeeStars anyway onto the next one.... Have to beat Amavumbi stars in the next game!!!



Otherwise forget about #Qatar2022 — Mejja wa Gitugi 🌟 🌟 (@mejja_mwangi) September 2, 2021

Disappointing — Aadoo Ozzo 🇵🇸 (@Aadozo) September 2, 2021

Also really took long to relax and stabilize.. however if we can rectify,we can play well..and Olunga is very good always.we are hopeful,don't fail us — Eng.John Kyalo (@cdf_kyalo) September 2, 2021

So many opportunities lost, playing so many long balls which we are not fighting to get at the other hand,many opportunities to score or try to shoot from far but always trying to pass,Olunga with almost 3players around him but still forcing ball to him — Eng.John Kyalo (@cdf_kyalo) September 2, 2021

The poorest we've played in a long time.even when we were losing we did https://t.co/ZtrvsLiWNi heart,No ambition,the tactics were off and Olunga dropped another stinker.Disappointed with the players a lot.mbona walitoa Mugambi?he was the only class today wakiwa na Stanley — M.U.S.H.Y (@Mushy_ke) September 2, 2021

Chance lost😤🤦🏾

That group isn't as difficult as compared to past groups zenye tumepewa🤦🏾🤦🏾

If we don't get past this group I don't think we'll ever get a better chance🤦🏾🤦🏾 — Ronnie254🇰🇪 (@RonaldMasibo) September 2, 2021

Aibu stars will draw all their home matches and lose the remaining away ones. Fickle — Jimmy amimo (@jimmyamimo) September 2, 2021

No ( Nyakeya,Timbe,Joash,Akumu,Johanna Omollo) Wat do you expect... — Psycho Sins💎🌠 (@Psychoh_Sins) September 2, 2021

GhostOut — jack➐ (@JackWERE7) September 2, 2021

Ghost Mulee is not technically able to drive Stars anywhere — Wanda Wesonga (@wandawesonga) September 2, 2021

Until nick leaves, we got a long way to go — Pierto 🇰🇪254 (@NatoPierto) September 2, 2021

So long as it's Kariobangi Sharks, we won't make it to Qatar! — Passionate Perfectionist (@Mwalandi1) September 2, 2021

😂😂we will still have so many more decades to wait before we step out feet in a world cup competition. Poor team performance. — MWANGI 🇰🇪 (@Amwangike) September 2, 2021

It's time we had a discussion about how Kenyan football is now in shambles. Pathetic. Poor management — SAMI (@ElishaSami) September 2, 2021

The only way Kenyans will go to Qatar 🇶🇦 is as tourists. Never in a million years as a football team. Bure kabisa — Jimmy amimo (@jimmyamimo) September 2, 2021

Disband the whole team. Disappointing performance!!! — प्प्रेचिओउस् म्वन्ज़ (@__mwanza__) September 2, 2021