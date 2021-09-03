WC Qualification Africa

Fan View: 'Terrible, garbage football' - Kenyans unconvinced after Harambee Stars' goalless draw vs Uganda

Kiplagat Sang
Fufa.
A number of supporters feel Jacob Mulee's charges failed to grab a win despite playing against a new-look Cranes side

The majority of Kenyans have hit out at the Harambee Stars after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

Fans who reacted to the stalemate felt the Harambee Stars missed a big chance to harvest points that would have been vital in the qualification journey despite the fact that they met a new-look Cranes side in the encounter.

In the dull encounter in Nairobi, both sides failed to create clear cut chances and neither goal was seriously threatened.

Editors' Picks

Kenya have already travelled to Kigali for the second qualifier against Rwanda on September 5 as Uganda shift focus to their encounter against Mali the day thereafter.

Article continues below

Here are the best comments from fans after the game:

 