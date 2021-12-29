Fan View: 'The guy flexing Ghana?' - Southampton's Salisu mocked after Tottenham Hotspur red card
A section of Ghana fans have linked Mohammed Salisu's red card in Southampton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League to his decision to stay away from the Black Stars.
The centre-back had a bad day at the office against the Lilywhites as he was sent off for a second bookable offence in the first half for a tackle on Son Heung-Min, a challenge which also resulted in a penalty for Spurs' equaliser.
His disappointing day comes after he, for the umpteenth time, refused an opportunity to play for Ghana, this time around at the upcoming Afcon finals.
Many Ghanaians have largely been unhappy by the 22-year-old's perceived "lack of patriotism" and they did not waste the opportunity to take a dig at their countryman following his misfortune on Tuesday.
Below are some of the standout comments: