Fan View: 'Rashford gets the feeling' - Asamoah Gyan trending after England's big penalty heartbreak
It has become a regular phenomenon that after every major penalty miss in football, legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is the topic of discussion on social media.
The latest such incident followed after England's shoot-out defeat to Italy at the 2020 European Championship on Sunday.
On home soil at Wembley, London, England suffered a big heartbreak in the final as they lost 3-2 on penalties, the match having ended 1-1 after extra-time.
The Manchester United duo of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, as well as Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka missed their kicks for the Three Lions, after Harry Kane and Harry Maguire had put England on the front foot.
For thousands of Ghanaians, England's penalty agony reminded them of the 2010 World Cup when lead striker Gyan spurned a last-minute penalty in extra-time against Uruguay, which would have sent the Black Stars to the semi-final of the global showpiece.
Indeed, a lot of similarities have been drawn between the two situations for banter.
Below are the best reaction: