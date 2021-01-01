Fan View: 'Onyango could have done better' - Mamelodi Sundowns supporters react after Al Ahly loss

Masandawana had hoped for a positive outcome against the Red Devils but it was not to be in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final

Mamelodi Sundowns fans took to their social media platforms to express their disappointment after their team lost 2-0 to Al Ahly.

Masandawana were playing the defending Caf Champions League champions in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the We Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

Article continues below

However, Mohamed Taher and Salah Mohsen scored midway through the first half and right at the end of the match, respectively, to hand Pitso Mosimane's men a huge advantage ahead of the second leg next weekend.

The supporters of the PSL heavyweights were frustrated by the result but remained optimistic that their team can get the needed result in the second leg to advance to the last four.

I am disappointed in my team-mamelodi sundowns. It is going to be a difficult 2nd round. Congrats to kaizer chiefs. — Kholofelo (@Kholofe52498077) May 16, 2021

It's a brand new day Yellow nation. Brighter days are yet to come.#ForeverYellow 👆💛 pic.twitter.com/ZsenlV2rdY — 💛 Mamelodi Sundowns 💛 (@SundownsXtra) May 16, 2021

I couldn’t sleep after the match last night. We now have a mountain 🏔 to climb. We remain yellow all the way. Hopefully we will turn thing around. All is NOT lost Masandawana. We are #MamelodiSundowns #Sundowns #TotalCAFCL 👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽 — Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) May 16, 2021

COMMON CONCERNS FROM SUPPORTERS

Overall Onyango could have done better with those goals. Morena’s form has been declining recently in the last few games. He needs competition in that position. Mkhuma could not be a game changer in that crucial game while benching Jali and Villa. — Mamelodi Sundowns Fans Page (@Sundowns_Fans) May 16, 2021

The second and last goal at the tail end of the game could prove decisive in the return match. We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆🏿👆🏿 — Matsidikanye Moswane (@matsi_moswane) May 16, 2021

Down but not yet Out! We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆🏿👆🏿 pic.twitter.com/HNlmlB1p11 — Matsidikanye Moswane (@matsi_moswane) May 16, 2021

The @Masandawanagame againstAhly was very tough, Started off balance but got the rhythmic second half. We need to chin up boys and play to score in Pretoria. We are Mamelodi Sundowns FC @SimzNcongwane @MorningLiveSABC #sabcnews #CAFChampionsLeague https://t.co/WzTNhSve8p — Harmonious Mthombeni (@harmoniousduma) May 16, 2021

Pitso must stay in Egypt with his Al Ahly forever we don't want him ever again in our country, how can you do this to our best team in the country 😂😂😂😂#mamelodisundowns #CAFChampionsLeague — Surprise Zwane (@swazzinaiter3) May 16, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs were sensational last night. A performance not to be forgotten. Mamelodi Sundowns will renew one's strength at home in the 2nd leg. Thanks so much for your consistent effort in this competition.#QuestionOfTheDay #MorningLiveSABC #sabcnews #CAFChampionsLeague — Gabonewe Setshedi (@Gabojust) May 16, 2021

I told you guys, Mamelodi Sundowns don't have a coach.. People are doing their internships there — Lefa Max (@lefa_Max) May 16, 2021

Good morning simz,I'm Mamelodi Sundowns fan I'm happy with KC performance on their CAF champions League,though my team lost to Al AHL 👆 — Lenny Bangeni (@bangeni_lenny) May 16, 2021

Why are people saying Mamelodi Sundowns was dominating the Game, AL Ahly played better from the first minute to the 75th Straight 😌😌😌 pic.twitter.com/goa9UXU569 — WILLOW👥 (@WILLOW_CD) May 16, 2021

@Masandawana we win,draw and lose as a team.lets not allow emotions to control us.even if we don't win the second leg but we will have a chance to fight for it next season — @nkomazibranch of Mamelodi Sundowns fc (@nkomazibranch) May 16, 2021