Fan View: Mvala carrying Bafana Bafana on his shoulders and taking them to Qatar
South Africa boosted their ambition of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar by claiming a 3-1 victory over Ethiopia in Bahir Dar on Saturday afternoon.
Fasil Gebremichael (own-goal), Mothobi Mvala, and Evidence Makgopa scored for Bafana Bafana, while Getaneh Kebede netted for Walia ibex.
The victory saw Bafana maintain their lead at the top of the Group G standings - a point clear of second-placed Ghana with three matches left.
However, some South African fans strongly believe that Bafana will win the group and advance to the next round of qualifying where they would face one of the nine group winners.
Fans were blown away by Mvala's display against Walia ibex as he dominated the midfield battle and also put his name on the score sheet.
Read how Twitter reacted to South Africa's win over Ethiopia here: