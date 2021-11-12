Ghanaians were unsurprisingly disappointed as the Black Stars failed to get a win over Ethiopia in 2022 World Cup qualifying, drawing 1-1 in a Group G matchday five away fixture.





Captain Andre Ayew converted from a free-kick to give Ghana a first-half lead but Getaneh Kebede’s reply after the break levelled the score.





The draw temporarily sent the Black Stars level on points with group leaders South Africa, who later beat Zimbabwe 1-0 to go three points clear ahead of the final round of games.





The Black Stars and Bafana are now set for a top-of-the-table clash in Cape Coast on Sunday to determine who progresses from the group.





Below are some of the best Ghanaian reactions to Thursday’s draw:

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT!!!! — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 11, 2021

FT: Ethiopia 1-1 Ghana



South Africa's advantage as they still top group.



Final game in Cape Coast will be beyond crucial — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 11, 2021

An already tough job just became tougher for the Black Stars. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) November 11, 2021

This will go down to the final day .Let’s do this on Sunday!🇬🇭 — Samuel Zigah (@samuel_zigah) November 11, 2021

Ethiopia 1-1 Ethiopia…. To be fair; Ghana didn’t play like a team that wanted to win…. The Ethiopians looked like they wanted it more — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) November 11, 2021

Poor performance, poor results. Criticisms justified — Ameenu Shardow (@alooameenu) November 11, 2021

The team looked sluggish. Were they tired?



They looked tired — Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu (@DeSheikh1) November 11, 2021

We deserve everything we get today. The performance is not not not — yaw obeng (@yobeng) November 11, 2021

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Abdul Faisal Chibsah (@chibsah_) November 11, 2021

FT.



1-1



Poor showing, nothing to be happy about, no positives but still a chance to make it happen in Cape Coast on Sunday God willing — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) November 11, 2021

I think there is something wrong with Kudus. This is not our Kudus! — Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu (@DeSheikh1) November 11, 2021

Can we just bench Jordan Ayew in the last game and see something.. — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 11, 2021

Andy Yiadom de33 e be like we get plenty for our league oo — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) November 11, 2021

Andre Ayew proving why he needs to join Xavi at Barcelona in January 🔥 — Muello (@samuelloooo) November 11, 2021