Fan View: 'Milo outfoxed' - How Ghanaians reacted to Black Stars' disappointing draw vs Ethiopia
Prince Narkortu Teye
Nov 12, 2021 06:35+00:00
Backpage
Ghanaians were unsurprisingly disappointed as the Black Stars failed to get a win over Ethiopia in 2022 World Cup qualifying, drawing 1-1 in a Group G matchday five away fixture.
Captain Andre Ayew converted from a free-kick to give Ghana a first-half lead but Getaneh Kebede’s reply after the break levelled the score.
The draw temporarily sent the Black Stars level on points with group leaders South Africa, who later beat Zimbabwe 1-0 to go three points clear ahead of the final round of games.
The Black Stars and Bafana are now set for a top-of-the-table clash in Cape Coast on Sunday to determine who progresses from the group.
Below are some of the best Ghanaian reactions to Thursday’s draw: