Fan View: 'Legs made of glass' - Partey's new Arsenal injury against Chelsea sparks reactions across Africa
Last Updated
Getty
Arsenal fans have been left reeling after Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey walked off the pitch injured in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Chelsea.
With a fine start to the game at Emirates Stadium, the 28-year-old's day ended in disappointment as he suffered what looked like an ankle injury following a challenge from Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.
He was promptly replaced by Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, amid fears of missing the opening Premier League fixture against Brentford in two weeks' time.
Editors' Picks
- Onyango committed to Mamelodi Sundowns, rules out Uganda return
- Differing paths, same expectations: Winning all that matters for USMNT & Mexico in Gold Cup final
- Recall Rapinoe & Co. or stick with surprise stars - How will the USWNT line up vs Canada?
- 'The week was crazy!' - Inter kit sponsor Socios stunned by design backlash
It is another disappointing episode for the Ghanaian, whose first season at Arsenal, following a big move from Atletico Madrid last summer, was marred by injuries.
Below are some of the best reactions to Sunday's incident: