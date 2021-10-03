Fan View: ‘Schooled Messi and Neymar’ – Kamaldeen’s super performance against PSG excites fans
Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana arguably stole the day as Stade Rennes beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The left-winger was at his best as he assisted one goal and caused havoc to the visitors’ defence, particularly Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, throughout the matchday nine fixture at Roazhon Park.
In a game which featured Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, Brazil talisman Neymar Jr and France forward Kylian Mbappe, the Ghanaian stole the headlines after the game, with many raving about his quality.
Sampled below are some of the best reactions: