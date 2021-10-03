Fan View: ‘Schooled Messi and Neymar’ – Kamaldeen’s super performance against PSG excites fans

The Ghanaian was on the lips of fans after Stade Rennes upset Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1

Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana arguably stole the day as Stade Rennes beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The left-winger was at his best as he assisted one goal and caused havoc to the visitors’ defence, particularly Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, throughout the matchday nine fixture at Roazhon Park.

In a game which featured Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, Brazil talisman Neymar Jr and France forward Kylian Mbappe, the Ghanaian stole the headlines after the game, with many raving about his quality.

Sampled below are some of the best reactions:

Hakimi is going to have sleepless nights about Kamaldeen Sulemana. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 3, 2021

This guy is schooling Neymar and Messi today. Proper baller kamaldeen Sullemana . Farmers league too Messi can’t score 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jkbZf4V8O5 — Tutuba Ecstasy🤩🇬🇭 (@Kwame_Tutu10) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen just took hakimi back to Rabat. Unfortunately Rennes don't have a striker to finish these chances off — 🌟🌟Bambini 🌋 (@OboiLondon) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen Vs Hakimi Today 😭 pic.twitter.com/2atx7qISUh — Young Monii (@YoungMonii2) October 3, 2021

Apparently Kamaldeen is a proper player but C.K AKUNO wasted him @ghanafaofficial stars. REINNES MESSI NEYMA — Adamira (@favourite20) October 3, 2021

I need a clip of Kamaldeen Suleman vs PSG after this game please.

Anyone?? 🙏🙏 — AB (@AkuokoAbraham) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana...wow wow wow...what a terrific game he’s had against PSG....🔥 pure talent — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 3, 2021

Messi should respect himself and hand over all the ballon d’or to Rennes Kamaldeen Sulemana 😂😂🤝🤝 — ManaclesofAsHAttA (@kobsol) October 3, 2021

Hakimi Hakimi

Vs Vs

Jack Grealish Kamaldeen pic.twitter.com/17wnJFo1Gk — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen Suleman dey play ball pass Neymar and Mbappe right now. — Kay (@Kwesi_Agyei_) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana showing why some serious clubs were after him at the end of last season. Great assist. #SRFCPSG #rennespsg — Abs (@absCFC) October 3, 2021

I saw something in Kamaldeen Sulemana when I watched his debut for Rennes, he topped it with a peach of a goal. The future is bright for him. — Wolfmann (@WolfgangDanso) October 3, 2021

Renne’s Kamaldeen Sulemana is what Manchester United fans think Jadon Sancho is — Mufasa Jr. (@Mufasajr_) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen dey play. The Blackstars really shouldn't be struggling with players like him Kudus and Samuel Owusu as attacking midfielders and Partey and Edmund Addo being deployed as CMs. — A.G.E. 🇬🇭 (@YawGerald) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen is on the pitch with Messi et al and doesn’t look out of place — TheLas7Dance CR7 (@berba_q) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulleman bagged an assist whiles some self acclaimed Yaw Dabo can’t even score — Tutuba Ecstasy🤩🇬🇭 (@Kwame_Tutu10) October 3, 2021

Sulemana Kamaldeen. He's schooling Neymar. Yes, Ghana boy! 👍🏾 — ً (@_GR8MAN) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana out here making Ghana proud 🇬🇭🔥 @Kamaldeenho10 — Kofi Aboagye (@Born0nFriday) October 3, 2021

no way Kamaldeen dispossessed Messi and left him on the ground — Donny (@dduncs1010) October 3, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana is a baller chale… Even if them spoil my bet sef im okay 😂 #RENPSG #Sulemana — D.K 🇬🇭 (@popo_aya) October 3, 2021

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria and Verratti on the pitch but it will be a 19 year old Ghanaian that was playing in Norway last year that has stolen the headlines. Incredible performance from Kamaldeen Sulemana today🔥🔥 #rennespsg — McLovin🇿🇦🇳🇬 (@hlonela_tanda) October 3, 2021

Lmaooo, how can you pick Psg straight win against Rennes when Kamaldeen is playing?

Funny lots. — Kolajo. (@thealfredjones) October 3, 2021