Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs should be playing against the likes of Liverpool & Manchester City

Kaizer Chiefs emphatically responded to criticism after a difficult patch in the Premier Soccer League by thrashing Chippa United 4-0 at FNB Stadium.

A Keagan Dolly brace as well as strikes from Khama Billiat and Lazarous Kambole handed the Soweto giants victory against their former coach Gavin Hunt.

It was a huge victory which eased pressure on Chiefs, as seen by how their fans celebrated on social media and the result came on a day club chairman Kaizer Motaung turned 77.

But some hard-to-please supporters felt they could have done more despite the heavy win.

