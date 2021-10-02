Fan View: Iwobi's Everton to lose against Manchester United in Premier League assignment

The two teams are separated by goal difference after a decent start to their 2021/22 campaigns

Manchester United will claim maximum points against Alex Iwobi's Everton in their Premier League meeting to be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, according to Goal readers.

The Red Devils have started the season on a high, collecting 13 points, as many as the Merseyside charges.

However, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stars lost their last league outing at home to Aston Villa by a solitary goal, which gives the Toffees confidence of causing an upset.

Interestingly, Everton also lost to Villa, away, 3-0 in their last away trip in the Premier League.

In a poll by Goal, 51% of the votes cast were in favour of the hosts, with 31% thinking otherwise. The remaining 18% felt the game would end in a draw.

Can Alex Iwobi's Everton get a result against Manchester United at the weekend? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) September 30, 2021

At the same venue in the reverse fixture last season, the teams settled to a 3-3 draw. Manchester United had claimed a 3-1 win away in the first meeting before sharing the spoils in the second.

But the Super Eagle attacker remains a doubt for the Manchester trip as his manager Rafa Benitez confirmed on Friday.

The Spanish disclosed that the Nigeria international – who has played in every one of their games so far this season – has a knock.

Iwobi played for 89 minutes in Everton's 2-0 league win over Norwich City a week ago, and he has contributed just a goal with an assist in eight matches across all competitions this term.

"Alex has a little problem and I'm not sure if he'll be available for [Saturday]," Benitez told the club's official portal.

The former Arsenal man has had a poor goalscoring contribution, but Benitez expressed satisfaction with Iwobi’s work ethic in training, insisting his impact will get better with time.

"But I'm really pleased with the way he's working and training. I think he's improving and he's enjoying that. We can improve him more because he's working so hard - he can be a much better player by the end of the season," Benitez continued.

In the ongoing season, Everton have won four matches, drawn one, and lost one as well. They have scored 12 goals in the process and conceded seven which puts them fifth on the table.

The Red Devils are a position higher; they have recorded the same number of wins, draws and losses, but have scored 13 goals and conceded five.