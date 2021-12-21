Fan View: Is Afena-Gyan mature? – Ghana provisional Afcon squad sparks fascinating reactions

Typical of squad announcements, the unveiling of Ghana’s provisional roster for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been greeted by mixed reactions.



On Tuesday, Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac revealed a 30-man team for the January 9 – February 6 championship in Cameroon where the West Africans have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



Captain Andre Ayew, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Liverpool-linked Abdul Fatawu Issahaku unsurprisingly made the squad.



Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has also been included despite currently being in the injury room, while Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan has been summoned, despite rejecting his previous and only call-up.



There was also room for five debutants, some who are among five home-based players to have been listed.

Below are some of the best reactions to Tuesday’s development:

I asked this question just last month and I’m asking again



If you people said Felix Afena Gyan was too young to play for the Black Stars against Ethiopia and South Africa, is he now old to play for us in the AFCON after 2 months? — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) December 21, 2021

I'm wondering why Ghana black Stars leading striker is Jordan ayew. A player has just scored just a goal in 13 month.

Meanwhile we have yahaya Mohammed and many better strikers who are performing will — Akrasi Benjamin (@akrasi360) December 21, 2021

Debut call ups for Abdul Mumin of Victoria Guimaraes and Clement Foot Salis Abdul Samed. Solid calls — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) December 21, 2021

No @asantekotoko supporter will support this black stars

Group stage last stop — Ogyess (@Kwadwobeng4) December 21, 2021

Wanna Black Stars Squad list nu Vim no dey inside but we move — Gob3 2 cedis🍛 (@salimtygaa) December 21, 2021

No kotoko player deserves to be in the BLACKSTARS squad. The only two candidates who could have made the provisional squad are Ganiu and Abalora, who have the past three matches performed woefully. We need these players in town to help in our rebuilding course. — Eranio KOTOKO ❤️👻 (@Eranio93) December 21, 2021

Abbey Quaye has like 16 goals since last year and half of them are penalties



but they had to fill the imaginary local quota so... — Kwadwo (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) December 21, 2021

Thrilled for Maxwell Abbey Quaye and David Abagna Sandan — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) December 21, 2021

Philemon baffour again Kai , black stars is just a joke — AYEDUASE PULISIC🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@quame_age) December 21, 2021

Happy for @david_abagna!! No player in the 30-man provisional squad of the Black Stars deserve their call-up more than you do. Hopefully you make the actual team for the 2021 AFCON🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/wLCQb31KXJ — Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo (@nybarima) December 21, 2021

Untouchable Philmon Baffour maintains his place in the Black Stars provisional squad for 2021 Afcon.



Wow.



Just, wow!. pic.twitter.com/NAU9bNTNLN — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) December 21, 2021

Did the Black Stars Coach and the Leadership of the Ghana Football Association consider Covid-19 in naming 30 men for the AFCON? what if there is outbreak of the virus in the squad? — Chief Seidu Adamu 🇬🇭 (@Chiefseiduadamu) December 21, 2021

Mumin, Samed & Pantisil. Nice I guess — Cherokee Bill (@419simsim) December 21, 2021

Philemon Baffour still dey get call up but Milo nor go play am too — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) December 21, 2021