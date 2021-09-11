The Portuguese forward led the attack for the Red Devils against the Magpies in the league's matchday four action

Manchester United fans have trolled Arsenal after Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for the Red Devils against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Portuguese international scored in both halves as the Red Devils took three points after a 4-1 win against the Magpies with the other goals coming from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

Ronaldo has a goal more than the whole Arsenal team achieved this season so far even though the former Real Madrid star has played two games less. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the only scorer for Arsenal in this campaign, his single goal coming against Norwich City on Saturday.

Ronaldo's second debut set a new record for the longest gap between appearances in the competition’s history - 12 years and 118 days - as his last Premier League appearance was in May 2009 against Arsenal.

Although he has scored upon his return, some fans feel he is a "glorified scorer" whose pace has slowed and can hardly dribble past an opponent, while others hailed the return of the "king" of English football.

Ronaldo has scored 48 hat-tricks in all competitions in his club career and the first of these came against Newcastle United, in a Premier League match in January 2008.

Here is how Twiter reacted to Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United:





tapnaldo (2)more goals already than the entire assnal squad (1)😂 — kausergander69 (@kausergander69) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo score premier league goal before Arsenal 😂😂💔 — Carrasco (@Carrasco3452) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo is a glorified goal scorer. Yes he scores goals but he can hardly dribble and get past a man , he is too slow on the ball and his technical ability is not effective . He relies on penalties and tap ins now . I wonder if Ronaldo fans have been deceived or dont know ball — brayo (@brayo_0) September 11, 2021

#MasculinitySaturday takes a break to give Man United and Ronaldo fans a moment of respect.



Enjoy the CR7 show. — Eric (@amerix) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo : pass one pass two



Every Man United fan pic.twitter.com/VHbMLsGYZU — The retweeter (@guru_kalexis) September 11, 2021

Tears I forgot how alive rooting against Ronaldo makes you feel, heart skips a beat every time a cross is pumped in ffs — Aby (@__Abyyy__) September 11, 2021

When was this announced? I seem to have missed it🤣 — Uzair 🇿🇲 (@uzair208) September 11, 2021

Peter Drury. "It was written! He came to OldTrafford..he saw...he conquered and he scored again"



The whole world is Happy #CR7IsBack pic.twitter.com/T4AMpvssiB — Dennis Nyambane (@ItsNyambane) September 11, 2021

It had to be Cristiano Ronaldo 😍😍😍😍.. — Gladys Midecha (@gladys_midecha) September 11, 2021

If Man United dont score 10 goals today

With SGFR in attack...

It will be a proof that Man United never needed Ronaldo. — Prof. Daakyehene Agyenim Boateng🤴 (@InQuiSiTiveMynd) September 11, 2021

I'm neither a Manchester United fan nor a football fan but respect to the CR7 show. Enjoy peacefully! — The Grand Duke (@dukemaranga_) September 11, 2021

No single human has brought more happiness in my life that this man. I really love this guy. 😭😭❤️❤️ #mufc #CR7IsBack #MUNEW https://t.co/3yozzMzcns — Mr. 3am 🇦🇴🇳🇦 (@iampapi96) September 11, 2021

#CR7IsBack to Man United and the premier league

I cant wait for Man-U to win 5-0

Cr7 to score goal game ratio to drop to 0.75. It's going to be a captivating game #GuinessMatchDayKE #BlackShinesBrightest @GuinnessKE pic.twitter.com/64ZDKc3J9Q — Lewis Maina Ng'ate (@lewismaina199) September 11, 2021

I'm so happy #CR7IsBack to the PL, I hope he scores today and I love his determination. As a Chelsea fan I hope his team loses the game but he gets to score a goal🙂

What CR7's attribute do you love the most @GuinnessKE #BlackShinesBrightest #GuinessMatchDayKE @Shadme2 @Its_Ted pic.twitter.com/mX2Mln35Xe — Call_me_Mel (@otienomelbride) September 11, 2021

The globally awaited debut match for CR7 has kicked on & #CR7IsBack ! His prowess on free-kicks is unmatched. Can you predict how the match will play out?



Watching with @leeroyB254 & @_kenwells with a Guinness of @GuinnessKE ! #BlackShinesBrightest , all about #GuinessMatchDayKE pic.twitter.com/P0UrJNTVls — Kaysparks (@Kaysparks_) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo is great, it takes a great player to always be at the right place at the right time. For me that’s greatness, the ability to predict the passes and deflections. If it was easy then Man U should have already scored 20 goals this season — Theophilus Obidake (@mrtheo__) September 11, 2021

The 🐐 got on the scoresheet and Bruno got one and Ronaldo got a brace tbf — Brilliant Bukayo🇮🇪🇮🇪 (@baley_tim) September 11, 2021

No way Ronaldo has score more premier league goals in one half (1) than Arsenal have in the Premier League this year (0) — J. (@CertifiedFreakJ) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo has more goals than arsenal this season and he has only played 45 minutes — Collins Collins (@mad_king44) September 11, 2021