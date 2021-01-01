Fan View: Has Osimhen’s maiden season at Napoli been a success?

Goal readers have had their say and popular opinion has it that the Nigeria international impressed in his first season in Naples

Victor Osimhen’s maiden season at Serie A outfit Napoli has been nothing short of a success, according to Goal readers.

The 22-year-old was hugely impressive at Royal Charleroi in Belgium as he managed 36 goals in 37 appearances, earning him a €14m (£13m/$17m) move to Lille.

His impressive form continued in Ligue 1 as he found the net on 18 occasions in 38 appearances for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy giants. That fuelled his move to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).

In his first season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Osimhen scored 10 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

As the Italian season draws to a close on Sunday night, we asked our readers how the Super Eagles had fared in his maiden season at Napoli.

Has Victor Osimhen's maiden season at Napoli been a success? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 22, 2021

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, a massive 81.4 percent of total votes believed Osimhen has done well in the 2020-21 campaign under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

On the other hand, 18.6 percent felt he has not done well for the Serie A giants in the period under review.

Osimhen has at times struggled to justify the big-money move due to injury, suspension and coronavirus related problems.

That led to Bruno Giordano stating that the Parthenopeans should have paid less for the services of the 2015 U17 Fifa World Cup winner.

"The price of an attacker depends on the market and the demands the player has," Giordano told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Spazionapoli.

"I don't know if the Nigerian is worth so much: I know that Haaland at Borussia cost less and so it is logical that the square should question itself given the high expectations surrounding Victor, who is only 22 years old".

Even at that, he expressed optimism that the forward will deliver while highlighting some of his qualities.

"He has different characteristics from the other Napoli strikers and this season his growth has been held back by all the injuries he has had,” he continued.

"He is very fast, hits well with his head and knows how to give depth to the team.

“I am convinced that already in this championship final he will be able to do good things. So, let's talk about the player and no longer about market valuations".