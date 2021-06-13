Fan View: Eriksen - Africa unites to support Denmark star

Social media has been flooded with well-wishes in solidarity for the Inter Milan midfielder who collapsed while in action for his country on Saturday

The world came together to support Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen who collapsed during Saturday’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

The Inter Milan ace went to ground unchallenged towards the end of the first half, requiring extensive on-pitch treatment before being taken to the hospital.

The Group B opener, which ended 1-0 in favour of Finland, was initially suspended after the incident before being later restarted after a delay of more than 90 minutes.

Many, including current footballers, ex-footballers, and journalists, took to social media to send messages of support to the 29-year-old, who is now said to be in a stable condition, as reported by Uefa and the Denmark FU (Football Union).

Below are the best reactions from Africa:

Fight for your life #eriksen we pray for you 🙏🏾 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 12, 2021

Let’s pray, hope Christian Eriksen pulls through 🤲🏾. strength and faith to his family. Another reminder that life is fragile. Let’s not turn away from what really matters. — Fred Oumar KANOUTÉ (@FredericKanoute) June 12, 2021

Eriksen 💔🤲🏼🤲🏼🤲🏼 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) June 12, 2021

COME ON KING 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/U9oKO0LYCn — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 12, 2021

Shocked with the news received, I send you a lot of strength and my prayers for you 🙏🏾💔😞😭 #prayforyou #comeonEriksen — achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) June 12, 2021

🇩🇰 Eriksen is awake & awaiting further tests.



All thoughts and prayers with him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MspqRQBfuN — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 12, 2021

All our thoughts and support with Eriksen.



Toda nuestra fuerza y apoyo, Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/OX0eumd03H — Ahmed (@Ahmed89099021) June 13, 2021

There is more to the game of football than the three points and money: It’s about life and the joy the game brings to those who love it. The Eriksen’s situation is one that should always help us measure how hard we go after players, even if they aren’t having a good day. — PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) June 13, 2021