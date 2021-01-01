African All Stars

Fan View: 'Put same energy to support Chukwueze in Europa League final'

Two Super Eagles stars are aiming to win the English domestic cup while the Villarreal star could also win the secondary European competition

Ahead of the FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea, fans are clamouring for similar support from Nigerians for Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze in the Uefa Europa League final on May 26. 

Nigeria duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are in contention to win the FA Cup with the Foxes on Saturday and football enthusiasts in the West African country have thrown their weight behind them.

It could also be Leicester City's first FA Cup title in their history.

Even though Chukwueze is a doubt for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal, fans on social media are calling for the same level of energy in supporting him.

Manchester United's Shola Shoretire is also of Nigerian descent which is another option for supporters for the crunch European final at the PGE Arena Gdansk.

