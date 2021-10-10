Fan View: 'Better than Tuchel' - Rajevac hailed after Ghana's win over Zimbabwe
Prince Narkortu Teye
Oct 10, 2021 07:04 UTC +00:00
Ghana’s 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Saturday has been greeted by nothing but excitement.
In their first game after a 1-0 away loss to South Africa last month, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus were on target as the Black Stars secured three points in the Group G matchday three fixture in Cape Coast.
The game was the first for Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac who took over from CK Akonnor after the disappointment in South Africa.
The Black Stars now trail group leaders South Africa by one point heading into matchday four.
Many took to social media to share their thoughts on Saturday’s win and below is a collection the best posts: