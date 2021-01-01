Fan View: 'Bailly is too aggressive and doesn't calm down' - Fans unhappy with Man Utd defender vs Liverpool
Eric Bailly might have avoided a penalty against Liverpool, but fans are not happy with the clumsy tackles made by the Manchester United defender.
In Thursday's six-goal thriller at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell to their second straight loss in the Premier League with a 4-2 defeat by the Reds.
In the first-half, Bailly was initially deemed to have brought down Liverpool defender Nat Phillips in the penalty area, with referee Anthony Taylor immediately pointing to the spot.
However, the decision was overturned after the referee looked at the pitchside monitor and he saw no harm in the challenge.
Bailly’s narrow escape from conceding a penalty has got fans talking, with some blaming him for being too aggressive and lacking composure in the 18-yard box, while others applauded his blockings and crucial defensive contributions.
The Ivory Coast international has started the Red Devils' last two Premier League games due to an injury to captain Harry Maguire.
I have a feeling Bailly will get an own goal or give away a penalty... #MUNLIV— Oluwaseun (@AL_Tofunmi) May 13, 2021
Brilliant defending Bailly— Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 13, 2021
They should stop passing the ball to bailly— Mich (@tobimichael_) May 13, 2021
Bailly has been superb in this match so far#MUNLIV— Olamilekan (@Lekzyola1) May 13, 2021
Bailly does what Bailly does. Too rash! But that can't be a penalty— Prophet Chijioke. (@ProphetChijioke) May 13, 2021
Bailly ooooo— Adeyemi Adesanya (@yemiTM442) May 13, 2021
bailly 😭— tochi the stallion (@Tochi__O) May 13, 2021
I said it!!!! Bailly no dey calm down 😔— S.C.E💕 (@miz_nasa) May 13, 2021
Bailly and this clumsy tackles😂— Ayo Adigun II (@ayoadigunjr) May 13, 2021
Calamity Bailly— Kehinde Ayoola O (@Khenke_kenny99) May 13, 2021
#MUNLIV
Bailly got the ball there, VAR can't give that. He's won the ball neatly #MUNLIV— Rhydor (@rhydoremmy23) May 13, 2021
Ope ohh Bailly abeg nauuuuuhh calm down small, no go get red card join abeg— S.C.E💕 (@miz_nasa) May 13, 2021
Close shave for Bailly who needs to watch the cunning Liverpool players.... https://t.co/dHNhcm0Cpn— Kongming (@LekanOmobaba) May 13, 2021
I'm not overlooking his consistency or what he brings to the table. I just like Lindelof-Bailly better— Fra || 'Bn || A' || Lu' Forever (@MoshoodQ_) May 13, 2021
Eric Bailly is a ticking bomb— Jhubril Aadi (@jhubrilolla) May 13, 2021
Bailly is always too aggressive. Always looks like giving away a penalty or getting a red 🤦🏽— Joseph (@GreengrassU) May 13, 2021
The Bailly earlier handball would be more worth it imo.— Ugo (@OgbadoU) May 13, 2021
Sometimes I wonder and regret why United offered a new contract to Eric Bailly. Lad is not United quality. Ole should know that without Maguire and Lindelof, United do not have anyone who can fill in the shoes— Gbenupo Cadmus (@JimCaddy) May 13, 2021
Bailly and Lindelof won't stop me from making top 4. God forbid.— Mayor 🦅 (@__dannymay) May 13, 2021
There is no difference between Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo...both reckless! #MUNLIV— Oluwaseun (@AL_Tofunmi) May 13, 2021
Tuanzebe is more composed than bailly is, more aggressive than Lindelof. For me, he should be given more game time.— olabanji (@Loner__x) May 13, 2021
Bailly has started. 🤣🤣🤣— KSA (@koluwasegun_) May 13, 2021
Lindelof should learn to block from Bailly— The Truth (@king_papitulo) May 13, 2021