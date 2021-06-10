Fan View: Bafana Bafana ready to play in Euro 2020, we have no competition in Africa

Fans took to Twitter to express their views on the entertaining match which produced five goals

South Africa held their nerve and plugged away as they came from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over Uganda in an international friendly match on Thursday evening.

Brace-hero Evidence Makgopa, 21, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 20, both scored as a youthful Bafana Bafana side edged out the Cranes at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, Orlando Stadium.

Uganda, who were missing key players such as Joseph Ochaya, Khalid Aucho, Farouk Miya and Kizito Luwagga, scored through Ibrahim Orit and Abdu Lumala in an entertaining encounter.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the match with most Bafana fans impressed by the team's performance, while some Cranes fans slammed coach Abdallah Mubiru.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bafana's win over the Cranes:

I think Bafana Bafana is ready to play in the EURO 2021. there is no competitions for us in Africa



Ngcobo | Mall of Africa pic.twitter.com/LllP8ybTCO — Tlaishego Lebotse (@Iam_CCheezyy) June 10, 2021

Bongokuhle Hlongwane X Evidence Makgopa



Both Bafana Bafana debuts

Both Bafana Bafana debut goals

Both 20 years old



YOU LOVE TO SEE IT 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽



This needs to be the Mantra 🔥🔥#BafanaBafana #RSAUGA pic.twitter.com/oTRsdxyovK — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) June 10, 2021

In a general view to that game I see Mubiru isn't feet to be the cranes coach he is rigid on one game plan he can't change his plan as the game is advancing — Joseph Luyima (@JosephLuyima5) June 10, 2021

As Bafana Bafana, we want to play France now 🥺🥺 — Vlad 🗝 (@ObieSwaden) June 10, 2021

Do you think Abdalla Mubiru can manage the Uganda Cranes?? — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) June 10, 2021

These Bafana Bafana no-names won🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nzQD7CC2e2 — Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) June 10, 2021

Nice Friendly. Maybe Mubiru needs time. He needs to learn from mistakes in every game. We need to learn how to defend.

We want to play posession football yet we dont have ball players.

All league clubs shd adopt the national team philosophy if it's to succeed. https://t.co/SRioyEF23U — 𝗦𝗛𝗬 𝗚𝗨𝗬 👁⭐ (@eyebare) June 10, 2021

We are Bafana Bafana they must give us France we are too good for africa🙏😭 — | Harold | (@_IamHarold) June 10, 2021

First 🇿🇦 #BafanaBafana goals for:



Bongokuhle Hlongwane (20) ⚽️

Evidence Makgopa (21) ⚽️⚽️



Ethan Brooks (19) was amazing midfield.



A lot to be encouraged about for the experimental squad against some top 🇺🇬 Uganda players this evening. pic.twitter.com/IF7hFAsdYw — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) June 10, 2021

Mubiru cant manage that job...guy is so so tactically naive — ali beast (@mombwe2) June 10, 2021

I think Bafana Bafana is now ready for France..we don't have competition in Africa🚶🚶🚶🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/pskteS37kR — #PushThroughThePain (@MahlokzitSA) June 10, 2021

The thing is that we overate bafana bafana and they are just average if not below average, i mean when last did they qualify for a major tournament? https://t.co/bVQF8qKftc — Given Ngomani (@given_ngomani) June 10, 2021

Evidence makgopa is better than cr7 nd bruno Fernandez combined — Pontsho Mjava (@mjava_pontsho) June 10, 2021

I think Coach Mubiru is still lacking in plan B, He failed to match the changes made by the South African coach in the second half half which makes him still wanting for the National team duty — Michael of Uganda🇺🇬 (@MUBIRUMIKE1) June 10, 2021

So Evidence Makgopa scores 2 goals & suddenly he's the next Benni McCarthy?!?

Dude couldn't even score 8 PSL goals!

Haai, Bafana Bafana football fans!😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/bxN1Kts9JS — Gooseberry (@RhuNdimande) June 10, 2021

Chiefs better prepare big cash to lure this boy evidence Makgopa to Naturena we want him there — Syfo-zn🇿🇦 (@Sipho2060) June 10, 2021

Bafana Bafana Always Win Friendly Matches... — Fortune JapuJapu🇿🇦 (@FortuneJapuJap1) June 10, 2021

Evidence makgopa 🙌🙌🙌 star player for the evening



Bafana bafana pic.twitter.com/38d9JCIC3t — Skotha (@Xolane_Skoth) June 10, 2021

“Bafana Bafana” THE GAME CHANGER ... THE SUPER NATURAL STRIKER .... GE OLE STAR ⭐️ O STAR ⭐️ POI .. FIRST GAME .. FIRST CAP .. FIRST GOAL .. FIRST ASSIST THATS MASSIVE MTASE ... your the best ... feelings are the best 😁🙏🏿☮️ pic.twitter.com/tJE4ulw2MQ — KGOPOTSO (@KGOPOTS82385924) June 10, 2021

Bafana Bafana needs to be included in the Euros we have no competition in Africa pic.twitter.com/Fhgkte0fBQ — Gwatie (@MulaudziGwatieN) June 10, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns development product 🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 they call him " Blesser" for a reason..they call him " Pitso" for a reason #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/yKDll8U0cs — Dombi (@Bongani_Xanko) June 10, 2021

Decent game we may have lost but two away goals is a positive to pick and base on to build our team. Applause to Abdul Mubiru 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Eddie Raymond (@EddieRaymond18) June 10, 2021

Ama 2000 are making Bafana Bafana win 😮 pic.twitter.com/gnTWF2ZWB9 — Denk Mbingaldo (@UncleDenk) June 10, 2021

SA needed a NEW coach for Bafana Bafana - we have THAT coach in Helmen Mkhelele. Hugo can just assist.



End of story.

Midnight Express 🔥 pic.twitter.com/thhpCQyWub — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) June 10, 2021

Uganda cranes has improved in some departments despite a 3-2 loss to south africa. I hope coach Abdullah Mubiru will come back stronger. @MosesMagogo — CHURCH B O S S (@Thefaya) June 10, 2021

This boy makes football lovely to watch,the future is bright for Bafana Bafana👌👌 pic.twitter.com/6Ck6M0p6US — Village Guy (@rodneytomjnr45) June 10, 2021