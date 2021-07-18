Fan View: 'Akpeyi stood like a robot' - Mixed reactions over Kaizer Chiefs' team selection
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter surprised some by handing Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi a starting berth in the Caf Champions League final against eventual winners Al Ahly on Saturday night.
Many had expected Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune to be recalled after healing from an injury that kept him out of the team for several weeks.
Others expected Bruce Bvuma to continue his duties in goal, after the 26-year-old played a crucial role in helping Amakhosi reach the final.
In the three matches Bvuma played - from the quarter-finals to the semis - he kept two clean sheets.
His heroics at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam against Simba SC, where they lost 3-0, ensured Chiefs went through to the last four with a 4-3 aggregate win.
He was also in goal in the 1-0 semi-final win away to Wydad Casablanca with Akpeyi playing in the second leg which ended 0-0.
With all three first-team goalkeepers fit and ready, Baxter - who was making his return into the technical area after getting his work permit - opted to start the Super Eagle.
The custodian then shipped in three goals as Al Ahly successfully retained the crown.
Goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia inspired the Egyptian giants to a well-deserved victory over Amakhosi, who were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Happy Mashiane in the 45th minute.
How did the fans react?
The supporters took to social media and expressed their diverse opinions regarding the performance of the 34-year-old Nigerian.