Fan View: 'Akpeyi stood like a robot' - Mixed reactions over Kaizer Chiefs' team selection

The Nigeria international was in goal for Amakhosi as Al Ahly successfully retained the Caf Champions League title

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter surprised some by handing Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi a starting berth in the Caf Champions League final against eventual winners Al Ahly on Saturday night.

Many had expected Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune to be recalled after healing from an injury that kept him out of the team for several weeks.

Others expected Bruce Bvuma to continue his duties in goal, after the 26-year-old played a crucial role in helping Amakhosi reach the final.

In the three matches Bvuma played - from the quarter-finals to the semis - he kept two clean sheets.

His heroics at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam against Simba SC, where they lost 3-0, ensured Chiefs went through to the last four with a 4-3 aggregate win.

He was also in goal in the 1-0 semi-final win away to Wydad Casablanca with Akpeyi playing in the second leg which ended 0-0.

With all three first-team goalkeepers fit and ready, Baxter - who was making his return into the technical area after getting his work permit - opted to start the Super Eagle.

The custodian then shipped in three goals as Al Ahly successfully retained the crown.

Goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia inspired the Egyptian giants to a well-deserved victory over Amakhosi, who were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Happy Mashiane in the 45th minute.

How did the fans react?

The supporters took to social media and expressed their diverse opinions regarding the performance of the 34-year-old Nigerian.

Bvuma was vocal against Wydad, alerted his defense about movements of opponents, last night Akpeyi stood like a robot hence those two useless defenders couldn't close down their opponents. — Mashiya kaZikode (@Thizozo21331710) July 18, 2021

1st of all we had a good run in @CAFCLCC...our weakest link was obviously from the kickoff..namely Akpeyi..Mphahlele..Blom..Parker..Mashiane..i dont know what happend to Ngezana..i dont know why they change the team..taking out Ngcobo was final nail on the coffin.#Amakhosi4Life — CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALIST (KAIZER CHIEFS)✌✌💗❤ (@syadiko) July 18, 2021

What was akpeyi doing last night i mean the guy was a let down🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Molefi Ndawona👥 (@viperndawona) July 18, 2021

The conference they had past weeks... "what made us beat Simba n Waydad will also make us CAF Champion😂😂 Mashiane said noo will dribble bad n get a red card... Mathoho be like i will loose focus .. Agyn Akpeyi said no will let then score 3 goals 😂🤣🤣😎😎 — Al Ahly won❤️🤣😂 (@neshymunyai) July 18, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs fans a biased now that it’s Mashiane who made a mistake he must not be crucified but if it was Akpeyi he was gonna be called names. Some Birds have brighter feathers than the other https://t.co/LxvaZeBqkX — Mazibula (@LindiswaNyembez) July 18, 2021

For now even if Bvuma get be eye I would prefer him over Akpeyi. One leg Ngezane over Mphahlele.😎 https://t.co/jCUkXFhYnV — Mashiya kaZikode (@Thizozo21331710) July 18, 2021

@KaizerChiefs The team needs another left, central defender, middllefielder and two top strikers at least five new players together with those who are already been sign because we don't need Parker, moleko, cardoso, Zulu, mathoho, katsande,Sasman, ntiyantiya, akpeyi and kambole — daniel shongwe (@dshongwe) July 17, 2021

Can't go the next season with Bernard Parker, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Willard Katsande, Daniel Akpeyi, Lazarus Kambole, Akumu Agay, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Zulu, Sasman, NtiyaNtiya... This crop needs to leave ASAP. Need to open the cheque. — Kgomotso Aphane (@MotsoAphi) July 17, 2021

Akpeyi actually cost us on that 1st goal he could have done better the tactic he used was all wrong — Fanie (@Villa_Fanie) July 17, 2021

Daniel Akpeyi played his last game for Chiefs — Penny Gaborone (@Pennytiser) July 17, 2021

Daniel Akpeyi is a disappointment. Amaka has nothing on him — Enoho Emeje (@EnohoEmeje) July 17, 2021

🤣 🤣 Imhlola ka Akpeyi bo https://t.co/Jt4YLj4Qux — Aboutrika (@LangaShozi) July 17, 2021

LoL you can't blame Akpeyi on those goals . — sandile. (@Sandile_khubase) July 17, 2021

Can’t be blaming Akpeyi for any of those goals, awoa!! — Ma’Simelane 🇸🇿 (@Pirates1stlady) July 17, 2021

