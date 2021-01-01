Fan View: Africans compare Aguero’s age to Suarez after Barcelona transfer

The 32-year-old’s switch from Etihad Stadium to Camp Nou has generated a wide range of reactions across Africa

Reactions to Sergio Aguero’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona have been mixed.

After 10 years with the English side, the Argentina international has crossed carpet to Spain where he will play with the Blaugrana for the next two years.

The move, announced by Barcelona on Monday, comes only two days after he featured for City in their 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

While some have hailed the 32-year-old’s signing as a coup for Ronald Koeman’s side, others have questioned his acquisition due to his age, as it is famously believed that Barcelona let go of club legend Luis Suarez because he was “old”, after he left Camp Nou at the age of 33 last summer.

With 260 goals in 390 matches across all competitions for City, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer in the process, Aguero left Manchester City with five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

Below are the best reactions on social media to his move:

I have mixed feelings about this. https://t.co/uo4aiqQ9Cv — tim (@timgeez) May 31, 2021

Barca sold ''old" Suarez to buy "old" Aguero. Lessons learned! 😂 — LEO (@Callme_Leonard) May 31, 2021

How can you let go of Suarez then go for aguero,Barca are not prepared to dominate Europe again. — M'baku🇧🇪🇳🇬🇺🇬 (@DanielOryhiss) May 31, 2021

Then why sell luis suraze when they complain about his age

Augero and suraze what is the difference — iamthatbeninguy (@Cussykid) May 31, 2021

Barca now now so comfortable getting aged players — Liverpool Fc (@Great_oduwils) May 31, 2021

Took him for free at 33yrs and injected a whopping €100m clause in his contract, what substance is everyone at Barcelona smoking? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SimplyLekan (@SimplyLekan_) May 31, 2021

You took him for. Somebody will also take him for free after '23 not withstanding the games he will play. — Paa Kow Agyekum (@PaaAgyekum) May 31, 2021

Barca Sha very stingy set of club — Arino_leonard (@AlfredLoski) May 31, 2021

Messi stays then — Henry Mutenga (@henry_mutenga) May 31, 2021

Bye bye to Griezmann — ré (@ray_lazer) May 31, 2021

Welcome to our home — Atondu bashi moses (@BashiMoses) May 31, 2021

A finished player at a finished club https://t.co/g3rx1lqeOl — PROPHET ECHELON JOKER (@albert_amazing) May 31, 2021

Why sell Suarez to buy Kun — @EgbitaO (@EgbitaO) May 31, 2021

I laugh in Spanish...more assists for leo https://t.co/VR9BlYoPlE — EC JNR (@ec_jnr) May 31, 2021