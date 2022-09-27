Fan throws banana at Richarlison in racist incident after he scores for Brazil in friendly against Tunisia

A spectator at the Parc des Princes threw a banana at Brazil striker Richarlison as he celebrated a goal on Tuesday against Tunisia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison was celebrating near the corner flag when a banana flew by him. Fred kicked the object off the pitch. The national team players had taken to the field before the game with a banner with the phrase: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Black players have long been targeted for their dancing celebrations, and a new round of racist abuse kicked off two weeks ago after comments from an agent towards Brazil star Vinicius Junior. It has continued into the international break, with the some of the Selecao stars who publicly supported Vinicius Junior now in the crosshairs.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Expect comments about the incident from players after Tuesday's match against Tunisia - but don't expect Brazil to stop dancing anytime soon.