Fahad Bayo strikes to maintain Vipers SC's lead at the top of the UPL

The Ugandan international saved the Venoms from dropping points against the Wakiso-based club in the top-flight

Fahad Bayo struck a goal against Wakiso Giants which ensured Vipers SC kept their place at the summit of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) on Tuesday at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Venoms wasted a number of opportunities with Abdul Karim Watambala, Brian Kalumba, Paul Willa, Bayo and Allan Kayiwa all missing relatively easy chances which would have helped them win by a bigger margin.

Vipers' Bobosi Byaruhanga was named the Man of the Match and was awarded UShs. 100,000.

Jonathan Mugambi won the match for the UPL newcomers Kyetume as they beat Busoga United 2-1 at Bombo Army Military Stadium.

It was Kyetume who took the lead in the 10th minute via Noel Nasasira and they managed to keep the slender advantage until the 80th minute when Busoga United responded through Dan Ssewava.

Then Mugambi scored the winning goal in the second minute of added time to earn the newcomers their 16th point of the season.

Express FC were pegged to a 2-2 draw by Maroons FC at Fufa training Centre. Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo were the scorers for Express FC before Maroons rallied through Fred Amaku and Steven Mukwala to ensure the game ended in a stalemate.

Despite the draw, Maroons are fifth on the log with 17 points from 11 matches while Express are ninth with 14 points from 12 games.

In the second match at the Fufa Technica Training Centre, Brian Majwega scored the only goal in a match pitting Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) against Police FC.

Majwega registered the goal in the first half and the Taxmen kept the lead to ensure they picked up their third win in 10 matches.

URA are now eighth with 14 points while Police FC are 15th on the 16-team table with just five points.