Fabinho gives verdict on new Liverpool signings Dominik Szoboszlai & Alexis Mac Allister following £95m double midfield swoop

Fabinho is excited about the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, whom Liverpool bought for a combined £95 million ($122m).

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian, who has started training for the 2023-24 season, expressed his enthusiasm for the arrival of Liverpool's new midfield recruits - Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. He highlighted the importance of bringing in quality replacements for the players who left the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Fabinho said, "We lost, I think, three midfield players that were really important for us in the last maybe five, six years. It’s good to bring some good players in that position because we will need [them]. In the way we play, the intensity we play, we always need not just three or four but maybe six players in this position [in the squad]. So yes, it’s good to have these two players with us now. We played against them already, so we know how good they are. It’s good to have them in the team."

On asked about the transition period with the arrival of new signings, the midfielder stated, "Yes, football is like this. Sometimes we will lose some very good friends. That’s the case with Bobby; he’s gone, so I wish him and his family all the best. We have to focus on the players that we have now. At the moment, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have arrived. I didn’t see them yet, they have a couple more days of holidays. We just hope that they will be ready to be with us. We will help them in the adaptation and hope they will be ready and get the ideas of the team as quickly as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool saw several notable midfield players leaving the club this summer, including Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Jame Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They remained linked with further reinforcements, such as Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will hope that Szoboszlai and Mac Allister will quickly adapt to the team's style of play and contribute effectively.