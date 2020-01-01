Selangor find new head coach

The Red Giants have reportedly found their next head coach, who will begin his new role at the club next month.

Selangor have reportedly found their next head coach, according to the German edition of player market website Transfermarkt.

The man in question is 52 year old Karsten Neitzel, who last led German fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen in 2019. His prior experience in Asia was at J-League club Urawa Reds, from 2009 to 2010.

Karsten Neitzel. Photo by Getty

Neitzel was quoted by the website as saying that he looks to restore the Red Giants to its former glory, as well as his passion for coaching after a less-than-happy time back home in Germany.

“It is a great opportunity to be able to bring a traditional Asian club back to its former strength. In a way, it's awesome to do something completely different. Above all, the joy of football is there again.

“We want to develop a team which the fans can identify with 100 per cent. We want to set fire to the environment. The players should be in the mood to play for the club, and the fans should be in the mood to watch the games in the stadium or on TV. For us, the job at Selangor will be a great learning journey. We have the chance to get to know a new culture and new ways of looking at football. We often make the mistake of walking arrogantly around the world, thinking that we know everything and everyone. That way we miss out on the chance to broaden our horizon," he told Transfermarkt.

Neitzel is expected to start his new post on December 1 according to the report. It also added that he will be bringing along a pair of German staff with him; Carsten Nulle (goalkeeping coach) and Marco Grimm (physiotherapist).

The Red Giants are currently without a permanent head coach following the sacking of B. Satiananthan back in September, with technical director Michael Feichtenbeiner taking over as caretaker at the moment.