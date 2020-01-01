FA Cup: Yanga SC will not disappoint against Simba SC in Kariokoo derby – Eymael

The Belgian tactician calls on the fans to anticipate an entertaining battle when the two giants clash in the domestic Cup

Young African (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has promised to play a good brand of football when they take on Simba SC in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The giants will be seeking to earn passage to the semis of the domestic competition with Simba eyeing the trophy to complete a double while Yanga are keen to win the trophy and snatch the ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup.

It will be the third meeting between the two giants this season with the first round fixture ending 2-2 while Yanga turned on the screw in the second-round contest to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Bernard Morrison.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal they are ready to give their best against the best team in Tanzanian league and told fans set to attend the match that they will not be disappointed by the end of the final whistle.

“It is a derby, a derby is always special, for me, it is the five biggest derbies in Africa now after the Soweto derby, then we have other derbies but I know it is the biggest derby and with fans coming, we don’t want to disappoint them, they must come knowing they are in for a good match,” Eymael told Goal.

“Simba is a very good team to face, we have to do our best to go to the semis and we have to do our best to go to the semis and I hope my players will show the commitment and the technical approach when we beat them 1-0 in the league.

“We know Simba are the best team in Tanzania but we are also the best in our own ways, we don’t want the fans to go home without having smiled, they must be entertained, the two sides play very good football and I know they will not disappoint.”

Eymael also confirmed Ghanaian forward Morrison, who has been in and out of the team but was the tormentor when Yanga beat Simba 1-0 in the last league meeting, is now fit and focused to do a great job on Sunday.

“[Morrison] is fit and ready to down Simba again, he really wants to play against them, he is psyched up and I am also ready to unleash him,” Eymael told Goal.

“It is true [Morrison] has missed a couple of matches since the league resumed on June 13 but for the last week, he has shown real commitment and determination to help the team, he scored for us against Kagera Sugar and he now wants to score against Simba again.”

On whether injured captain Papy Tshishimbi and midfielder Haruna Niyonzima will face Simba, Eymael said: “The boys did well in training today [Friday], Harun [Niyonzima] is 70% ready and we will make the last assessment on [Saturday] because he only trained alone, partly alone and we don’t want to take a risk with him because he fractured a fibula.

“On [Tshishimbi] we will also make an assessment after training tomorrow, he really wants to play but like I have said before, it is not good to risk a player coming back from injury with a big match like a derby, we will look at him again and decide whether to start him or not.”

The match will kick off at 15:00 local time.