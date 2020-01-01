FA Cup: Yanga SC coach Eymael admits he wanted to play Azam, not Simba SC

Tactician reveals the main objective is to collect maximum points in league assignment before playing their bitter rivals in domestic competition

Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael has revealed he would rather have played Azam FC as opposed to Simba SC in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Jangwani based side made it to the last four of the competition after eliminating Kagera Sugar. David Molinga and Deus Kaseke struck a goal each with Aweu Awesa scoring the only goal for the Sugar Belt side.

On Wednesday, John Bocco and Clatous Chama gave Wekundu wa Msimbazi a 2-0 win to set a date with Wananchi.

"Many have asked for my reaction after setting a date with Simba in the last four of the FA Cup but I will respond as I did already," Eymael told Goal on Thursday.

"I know many of my players wished to play Simba in the semi-finals but would have preferred to play Azam. However, it is still okay; Simba were a good team, same as Azam, we will still give our best."

However, the 60-year-old has said his immediate focus lies elsewhere.

"We have to focus on our forthcoming games away against Biashara United, then that of Kagera Sugar. We have to prepare well and be ready to play on a bad pitch," Eymael added.

"Our aim will be to collect maximum points from the games to ensure we retain second position on the pitch.

"After that, we can now focus on playing Simba SC in the FA Cup semi-finals."

Simba are targeting a double after clinching the Tanzania Mainland League title. Yanga had won the last meeting between the two sides by a solitary goal scored by Bernard Morrison.

"To face Simba again? We are ready, but first, they play Azam, who are a very good side and we must wait for the outcome to see who comes top," Eymael had told Goal earlier.

On the Kagera game, Eymael hit out at officiating once again, blaming the match officials for denying his side a clear penalty in the first half.

"The game was tough, it was a difficult game, we conceded a very silly goal, but we recovered and scored two nice goals, we should have received a penalty in the first half, it was a clear penalty, and I don’t know what the referee was thinking," Eymael continued.

"My players were brought down inside the box and it is very clear that when you are fouled inside the box it is a clear penalty, I looked at the referee waving play on and was shocked with the decision, it was a clear penalty if you ask me."