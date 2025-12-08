This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FA Cup third round draw Getty Images
Abhinav Sharma

When is the 2025-26 FA Cup 3rd round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in football and the 2025-26 edition is heading into the third-round stage.

The magic of the FA Cup is right around the corner, with Premier League and Championship clubs set to join the hat for the first time this season.

Before the elite enter the fray, the second-round ties this weekend offer one last chance for the competition’s remaining underdogs to dream big. Sixth-tier outfits Macclesfield, Slough Town and Chelmsford City, the lowest-ranked sides still standing, are daring to believe that a historic giant-killing run could be on the cards.

A glamorous third-round clash with English football's heavyweights could be the reward, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all waiting to learn who they'll face in their FA Cup curtain-raiser.

Cup holders Crystal Palace also enter the draw, and their shock triumph over Manchester City in last year's final serves as the perfect reminder that the competition never stops producing fairy-tale storylines. Every team left in the pot will be hoping it's their turn to write the next one.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the FA Cup third-round draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

Date:Monday, December 8, 2025
Time:6:40 pm GMT / 1:40 pm ET
TV & stream:TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN Select, Fubo, YouTube

The exact schedule for the FA Cup third-round draw hasn't yet been locked in, but if tradition is anything to go by, fans won't have to wait long. It's expected to be held on Monday, December 8, just before the live clash between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, with proceedings likely kicking off around 6:40 pm GMT.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw - live stream & TV channel

CountryTV & stream
United KingdomTNT Sports 1, discovery+
United StatesESPN Select

Fans in the UK can catch live coverage of the FA Cup draw on TNT Sports 1. For those preferring to stream, the draw will also be available to stream for free on the Discovery+. Additionally, all the action will be shared across the Emirates FA Cup's official social media platforms.

In the U.S., the draw will be available to stream live on ESPN Selectand ESPN App.

Which teams are in the FA Cup third-round draw?

All 20 Premier League teams and 24 Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round stage. They will join the 20 winners from the second round.

FA Cup third round draw ball numbers

Ball numberTeam
1Bournemouth
2Arsenal
3Aston Villa
4Birmingham
5Blackburn Rovers
6Brentford
7Brighton
8Bristol City
9Burnley
10Charlton Athletic
11Chelsea
12Coventry City
13Crystal Palace
14Derby County
15Everton
16Fulham
17Hull City
18Ipswich Town
19Leeds United
20Leicester City
21Liverpool
22Manchester City
23Manchester United
24Middlesbrough
25Millwall
26Newcastle United
27Norwich City
28Nottingham Forest
29Oxford United
30Portsmouth
31Preston
32QPR
33Sheffield United
34Sheffield Wednesday
35Southampton
36Stoke City
37Sunderland
38Swansea City
39Tottenham
40Watford
41West Brom
42West Ham
43Wolves
44Wrexham
45Macclesfield
46Grimsby Town
47Shrewsbury Town
48Swindon Town
49Weston Super Mare
50Barnsley
51Boreham Wood
52Milton Keynes Dons
53Wigan Athletic
54Fleewood Town
55Salford City
56Mansfield Town
57Cambridge United
58Brackley Town or Burton Albion
59Blackpool
60Gateshead or Walsall
61Exeter City
62Cheltenham Town
63Doncaster Rovers
64Port Vale

You can see the results and fixtures of the 2025-26 FA Cup here.

When will the FA Cup third-round games be played?

The FA Cup third-round fixtures are set for the weekend of January 10, 2026, a busy stretch in the calendar, wedged right between league meetings with Burnley at Turf Moor and Manchester City at Old Trafford. Matches won't be limited to the Saturday either; the schedule is expected to span several days, likely kicking off on the Thursday and wrapping up by Monday as broadcasters and the FA spread the action across the whole weekend.

Teams advancing past this stage will secure a tidy sum of £115,000 from the tournament's prize pool. For the underdog sides still in the mix, this financial boost offers plenty of motivation to pull off a giant-killing performance.

Useful links

Advertisement