FA Cup: Simba SC wanted to face Yanga SC to rectify mistakes – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian tactician says he will be going for revenge against their bitter rivals in the last four of the domestic Cup

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has sensationally claimed he was keen to face sworn rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The two Tanzanian giants will square off again in the last four of the domestic competition after they both sealed their places with wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yanga were the first to qualify after beating Kagera Sugar 2-1 before Simba followed them with a 2-0 win against Azam FC and now they will face off for the third time this season on July 13 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In the first match of the season, the two sides settled for a 2-2 draw before Yanga tuned on the screw in the second round fixture to win 1-0 courtesy of a well-taken free-kick from Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison.

It is the reason the Belgian coach has now said he is eager to earn revenge and was the reason why he worked very hard to eliminate Azam so they can face off again.

“We lost to Yanga in the second round fixture because my players lost concentration and we could not push ourselves to get an equaliser or even a winning goal,” Vandenbroeck told Goal.

“We wanted to play against them again before the season comes to a close so we can rectify the mistakes we committed against them and beat them, I know it will not be easy but I want to prepare my team to be ready.

“It is a match I am really looking forward to, it is a derby and you know the fans will come in large numbers, the derby is the game for the fans and we will do all we can to make amends and beat them to reach the final.”

In a previous interview with Goal, Yanga coach Luc Eymael revealed he would rather have played Azam as opposed to Simba in the FA Cup semi-finals.

“Many have asked for my reaction after setting a date with Simba in the last four of the FA Cup but I will respond as I did already,” Eymael told Goal on Thursday.

“I know many of my players wished to play Simba in the semi-finals but would have preferred to play Azam. However, it is still okay; Simba were a good team, same as Azam, we will still give our best.”

In the other semi-final, division one side Sahare All-Stars will face Namungo FC.