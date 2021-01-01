‘The FA Cup loves me’ – Southampton-slaying Iheanacho revels in Leicester City win

After his brace dismissed Manchester United in the quarter-final, the striker powered the Foxes into the final on Sunday, much to his delight

Kelechi Iheanacho has disclosed that the FA Cup loves him after his impressive run in the competition saw Leicester City qualify for the final at the expense of Southampton.

The Nigerian’s 55th-minute effort powered Brendan Rodgers’ men to a 1-0 win over Ralph Hasenhuettl’s side at the Wembley Stadium.

Iheanacho’s fine goalscoring form in the competition began in the fifth round when his goal sent Brighton and Hove Albion packing from the FA Cup.

Against Manchester United, the 24-year-old found the net on two occasions to set up a date with the Saints.

When asked about his run of form in the oldest tournament in England, the former Manchester City wonderkid told BT Sport : “I think FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup.”

The Super Eagle’s heroics not only sent the King Power Stadium outfit to their first FA Cup final since 1969, but it fetched him the man-of-the-match award.

Nevertheless, he claimed the accolade is for the entire team because the result is more about the collective than individuals.

“We did it together – the team. Without the team we couldn't do it, it's not a one-man show,” he continued.

“I am happy with the way we played together, we stick together at the end and I was at the right place at the right time.

“We are in the final now and we are very happy.”

Jamie Vardy played a key role in Iheanacho’s goal and for the umpteenth time, the Nigerian talked up his partnership with the former England international, while explaining the need to work hard to sustain his newly found form.

“I have been saying it since, the partnership between me and Jamie is outstanding. He got the pace, he got everything, he is a great player; he set up the goal,” he added.

“I have been unlucky in the past few years but it's working out really well now and I need to keep working hard to go to the next level.”

Leicester will face off against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 15 at Wembley.

Before then, the Foxes return to action in the Premier League on Thursday at home to West Bromwich Albion.

For Southampton, they will be hoping to pick themselves up for their next outing on the road to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.