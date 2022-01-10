FA Cup hero McTominay a future Man Utd captain, says Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick tipped Scott McTominay to one day don the captain's armband for Manchester United after the midfielder led his side to FA Cup third round victory over Aston Villa on Monday.

The Scotland international scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford and his second in the last three matches with a fine header that eluded the grasp of Emiliano Martinez eight minutes in.

Villa then had the ball in the net twice in the second half, but saw both efforts ruled out.

What was said?

"He is an academy boy, his energy is amazing," Rangnick told BBC Sport when asked about United's goalscoring midfielder.

"He now also starts scoring goals and also with some leadership skills. I wouldn't be surprised if in a couple of years he would be the captain of this team."

McTominay had also done his part in their previous victory, providing a spectacular opening goal in their 3-1 win over Burnley at the end of December.

'Outstanding'

Rangnick also had warm words for David de Gea, who kept Villa at bay late on with a string of fine stops.

"We have to develop the team into a clean sheet team and that was another one today, but still David de Gea was outstanding again for me today," he added.

"I would have wanted him to have less saves in total, I think we had four or five shots on goal, but again we can still improve even in that area."

