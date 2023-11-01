'F*ck Carlo Ancelotti' - Romario blasts Brazil's plan to appoint Real Madrid boss in 2024 as he insists Diniz should remain in charge

Brazil legend Romario was vocal in his opposition to Carlo Ancelotti being the next Selecao coach, after his spell at Real Madrid comes to an end.

Diniz in charge of Brazil until 2024

Ancelotti rumoured to head candidates

Romario strongly opposed to Italian

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Italian tactician has long been touted to head the Brazil national team, and was originally rumoured to join the Selecao set-up earlier this year. Instead, Ancelotti remained at the helm of Real Madrid and Fernando Diniz was brought in on a one-year interim basis, meaning the Italian may still take over in July 2024. However, Brazil great Romario, who scored 55 goals in 71 appearances for the Selecao and won the World Cup in 1994, has positioned himself strongly against Ancelotti taking over.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Actually, here's the thing, first I want to congratulate Ednaldo [Rodrigues], who is president of the CBF, he chose Diniz well. He's the best coach we've got," Romario told Brazilian outlet O Globo. "He [Diniz] doesn't have time to do with the national team what he does at club level, which is his forte, training, getting these players together, he does what he can. He's drawn and lost the last two games, nobody always wins. But I can say that, in my opinion, in my humble opinion, the Brazilian national team is in great hands with Diniz. F*ck Ancelotti. I want him [Diniz] until the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romario's backing comes despite Diniz's Brazil side sitting outside the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification places following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay back in October, who are now second-place ahead of the Selecao but boast the same goal difference. Ancelotti, meanwhile, is yet to speak out on his future, with his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu up at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? After a Jude Bellingham masterclass helped his side to a derby-day win over Barcelona last Saturday, the Italian will watch on as Real look to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.